Generals Host Attack to Wrap up Long Home Stand

Published on November 9, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals finish their five-game home stand with a matchup against the high-flying Owen Sound Attack.

After a hard-fought effort Friday night, where Oshawa came up a goal short against the tough Brantford Bulldogs, the Gens will look to carry that same energy and drive into tonight's contest and end their long losing streak.

Owen Sound has other plans as they come in carrying an impressive start to their campaign, despite dropping their last two. The Attack are going for a 14th consecutive playoff appearance this season.

Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu made their returns to Oshawa Friday night, but two more ex-Generals come back to their old stomping grounds tonight: centre Tristan Delisle and defender David Bedkowski, both traded to Owen Sound last season as part of the Colby Barlow deal.

Delisle, drafted in the third round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by Oshawa, recorded 19 points in 66 games with the Generals and was part of the Gens' run to the 2024 OHL Final.

Bedkowski was also part of that 2024 squad. The big, rugged defenseman was a second-round choice of the Generals in 2022 and suited up for 125 games for Oshawa, putting up 17 points.

Both have gone on to play solid roles for the Attack. Bedkowski has proven to be a great leader for the club, being named Owen Sound's 29th captain at the start of the year while Delisle's offensive game has taken steps forward as he leads the team in scoring with 28 points.

As the Attack make their lone trip to the TCC this season, Oshawa will look to shut down their strong offense that has the second-most goals in the league. The Gens took both matchups against Owen Sound last year, both by 4-3 margins in the early going of the campaign.

Going against his former team tonight, keep an eye out for Ben Cormier, who hopes to have another strong outing for the Generals. A former first round choice of Owen Sound, Cormier has gotten the attention of his coaches and teammates with his work ethic and drive that has only gotten better as of late. Cormier just picked up his first goal as a Gen Friday night.

On the other side, look out for Owen Sound's leading goal man, Nicholas Sykora, with 13 tallies so far in his first OHL season. Coming over from the USHL, Sykora has proven to be a dangerous goal-scorer already with his blistering one-timer both on the power play and at even-strength. Sykora is also the son of long-time NHLer, Petr Sykora.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

