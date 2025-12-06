Guelph Storm Fans Getting a Dose of the Real Alex McLean by Tony Saxon
Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Carpe diem Alex McLean.
The second year Guelph Storm winger is indeed seizing the day, taking the most of an opportunity and racking up the points.
The former first round pick had a goal and three assists Friday night to fuel a 5-3 win over the Saginaw Spirit in front of 4,446 fans at the Sleeman Centre.
Linemates Charlie Paquette and Leo Serlin also had big games: Paquette with three goals and one assist, Serlin with three assists.
"Obviously, production-wise it feels it feels good to get a couple of points, but we're winning games and that's all that matters," said McLean.
"Everyday we're gaining chemistry with each other, we're working hard in practice and getting better everyday."
McLean has been on fire lately. Friday's outburst gives him eight points in his last three games. He now has 18 points in 24 games on the season.
"When you get a couple of points you start to roll. My linemates were unbelievable tonight. The confidence builds too."
Written by Tony Saxon for GuelphToday.com
