Generals Begin Northern Swing in the Soo

Published on December 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals begin a three-game road trip in Sault Ste. Marie, facing off against the Greyhounds for a second and final time this year.

The SOO had their way with Oshawa in the first meeting at the TCC over a month ago, putting six on the board whilst frustrating the Generals with their physicality and tight defensive play.

Fresh off a huge win over the top-seeded Brantford Bulldogs last Sunday in their GEN-erosity Toss game, Oshawa will be eager to one-up the Greyhounds on their home ice on their Teddy Bear Toss night.

The Gens come in with the offense picking up a bit of traction with 13 goals in their last five while Jaden Cholette has gotten on a role, stopping 129 of the last 140 shots he has faced.

Meanwhile, the SOO have been hovering around .500 with a 4-4-0-1 record since these two teams last played each other. Brady Martin and Chase Reid have cooled off lately, but Jordan Charron, Christopher Brown and Marco Mignosa have been carrying the load offensively.

With Sault Ste. Marie losing three of its last four and Oshawa playing better hockey as of late, things seem to be lining up in the Generals' favor, but they will have to navigate around the Greyhounds' physical play once again.

The Gens have two victories in their last three visits to the SOO, including a shootout victory late last season. Brooks Rogowski scored one of their three goals in regulation but will still not be available tonight.

The puck drops at 7:07 pm from GFL Memorial Gardens. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.