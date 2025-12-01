Generals Knock-Off Bulldogs in GEN-Erosity Toss Game

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals picked up a huge win in their GEN-erosity Toss game, taking down the Brantford Bulldogs in a wild offensive shootout, 5-4.

Despite a slow start, the Gens opened the scoring late in the first with Anthony Figliomeni going back door and tapping home a pass from Vadim Smirnov for the GEN-erosity Toss goal.

A total of 4,352 stuffed animals flew from the stands onto the ice after Figliomeni's second of the season. Each item will be donated to various foundations across Durham Region.

Play would resume after a 13-minute delay and the Generals kept it going with more chances as the opening goal seemed to go to their legs. Oshawa outshot the Bulldogs 13-12 to finish the first period and would take the early lead to the intermission.

That lead would not last long to start the second as Brantford's top line went to work and got the game tied. Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker cycled the puck around the net and Vanacker made a quick feed to Adam Benak who one-timed it into an open net.

Just seconds later, the Bulldogs would go in front off a quick release from Nikolas Rossetto that quickly went off the back bar and came out just as fast. Brantford would add a power play goal soon after that with Vanacker finishing off a loose scramble in front of the Generals' net.

Three Bulldog goals in the first four minutes of the second suddenly put them ahead by two, but the Generals got a quick response with Lucas Teixeira gaining the attacking zone on the far-side and snapping one over David Egorov's glove to cut the deficit in half.

More fast-paced action would continue throughout the middle period and the Gens would tie it up late off a short-handed goal from Harrison Franssen, who stole the puck from the goaltender Egorov and wrapped it around on his backhand into a gaping cage.

An eventful period would not end there as the Gens netted their fourth of the night with Ben Cormier following up Aiden O'Donnell's breakaway bid. A six-goal second period led to the Generals maintaining their slim margin going to the final 20.

Oshawa failed to capitalize on their third man-advantage to start the third, and the Bulldogs would tie the game moments after getting a kill with O'Brien setting up Vanacker for a tap-in off a terrific no-look feed behind his back.

Soon after, the Gens retook the lead on a four-on-three power play, putting up tremendous pressure to set up a one-timer for Lucas Moore who buried it blocker side to haunt his old team for what was the eventual game-winner.

In front of a crowd of over 5,600 strong, the Generals locked it down in the final minutes to upset the top-seeded Bulldogs in a game full of high-event action. The offense was rolling tonight with all four lines chipping in and the special teams had their big moments.

With high energy going on the road for three, the Generals make stops in Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Kingston in the next ten days before returning home Friday, December 12th to face the Ottawa 67's. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (2) from Vadim Smirnov and Brady Blaseg at 15:05

2nd Period Scoring:

BFD 1st Goal: Adam Benak (14) from Marek Vanacker and Jake O'Brien at 2:01

BFD 2nd Goal: Nikolas Rossetto (1) from Luca Testa at 2:38

BFD 3rd Goal (PP): Marek Vanacker (22) from Jake O'Brien and Adam Benak at 3:33

OSH 2nd Goal: Lucas Teixeira (2) from Rowan Sang at 6:11

OSH 3rd Goal (SH): Harrison Franssen (12) from Owen Griffin and Luke Posthumus at 17:13

OSH 4th Goal: Ben Cormier (2) from Aiden O'Donnell at 19:31

3rd Period Scoring:

BFD 4th Goal: Marek Vanacker (23) from Jake O'Brien and Ben Danford at 5:41

OSH 5th Goal (PP): Lucas Moore (6) from Luke Posthumus and Harrison Franssen at 8:49

BFD Power Play: 1/2

OSH Power Play: 1/5

David Egorov (BFD): 30 saves on 35 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH: 26 saves on 30 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.