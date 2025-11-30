Kuzma Brothers Connect in Owen Sound on Sunday

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound - It was the final of a three-game weekend for the Kingston Frontenacs as they were in Owen Sound to take on the Attack for the first time this season.

Kingston would come out of the gates flying, registering the first eight shots of the game. Attack Goalie, Matthew Koprowski, would make his first start since October and look sharp, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the first frame. Gavin Betts would be the starter for the Frontenacs. Once again, he would be good, making all 12 stops necessary in the first period. 0-0, the score after 20 minutes.

There were goals aplenty in the second period. The Attack and Frontenacs would go back and forth, trading blows. Wesley Royston, Braedyn Rogers, and Lenny Greenberg would all score for the Attack. The Frontenacs would do a great job of responding throughout the period. First, Tyler Hopkins would force a turnover and find Tomas Pobezal in the offensive zone for Pobezal's seventh goal of the season, which made it 1-1 at the time. The Attack would score twice before Robin Kuzma would also find the back of the net for his seventh goal of the year. An incredible solo effort brought the Frontenacs back to within one, which is where the period would end.

The Frontenacs would start the third period strong. The Kuzma brothers teamed up to tie the game at three. Robin sent a great pass across the ice to find Andrew, who made no mistake scoring his tenth goal of the season. Unfortunately, the rest of the period would not be so strong for Kingston. Owen Sound would score four unanswered goals. The final score from the Bayshore, 7-3 Attack.

The Frontenacs now return home for a few days before going back on the road Wednesday to face the Bulldogs in Brantford. Next weekend, the team returns home for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday when they host the Flint Firebirds.







