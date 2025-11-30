Matt Minchak Shines in Barrie Saturday Night

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie - The Frontenacs made the trip to Sadlon Arena in Barrie for the first time this season Saturday night. The first time playing the Colts since the 2024-25 OHL playoffs last April.

The first period was a low-scoring affair. Matt Minchak, who got the start for Kingston, allowed just one goal on 14 shots. Jaiden Newton would get credit for his second of the season, also sending the Teddy bears flying on what was Teddy Bear Toss night in Barrie. The Frontenacs would throw 11 shots on the Colts' starting goalie, Ben Hrebik, who stopped all shots he faced.

The battle of the goalies continued into the second period. Minchak would be very busy, stopping all 21 shots he faced in the second period. The Majority of those shots would come with the man advantage for the Colts. The Frontenacs would take three penalties in the period. The Penalty kill would shine in their opportunity, shutting down the Colts at every turn. Inclduing an extended 5 on 3 at the end of the period. The score after 40 minutes would remain 1-0

The Frontenacs would get on the board early in the third period, Kieren Dervin would find Nolan Snyder with a sweet feed, and Snyder would make no mistake. The goal would be good for Snyder's fifth of the season, and for Dervin, the assist would be his 21st point of the season. Moments later, the Colts would respond with a goal of their own. Justin Handsor would get his second goal of the year. The Fronts would push at the end of the game, but would not be able to find the net for a second time. Final score Saturday night, 2-1 Colts. Matt Minchak would end the night with 42 saves in another fantastic performance for the rookie.

The Frontenacs turn their attention to Owen Sound, where they will play the Attack Sunday at 2:00pm.







