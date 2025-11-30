Dec and Edwards Each Have Three Points as Otters Down Petes

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters would return to the Erie Insurance Arena Saturday as they would conclude their four-game homestand with the final contest of the season against the Peterborough Petes. Looking to bounce back after a tough contest Wednesday, Erie would look to extend their winning run against Peterborough and earn a sweep of the brief two-game season series.

The Otters came out heavy-hitting in Saturday night's matchup against the Petes, aiming to regain some momentum after a tough loss this past Wednesday. Starting things off hot, Julius Saari (2) got the ball rolling for Erie, netting one off the rush just one minute into the first period to make it 1-0. Saari tapped the puck around three Peterborough players to finish a well-earned, composed attempt on goal. Frantic to even the score, the Petes played a "dump-and-chase" style of play to follow. Great defense from Garrett Frazer and the newcomer, Nick Frasca, held off the Petes, though the players in red were eventually able to sneak one in to make it 1-1 with six minutes remaining as Matthew Perrault (2) would find the back of the net. The Otters didn't let off the gas, playing a much cleaner, well-possessed game than their rivals, this aspect of their play eventually turning in their favor as Dylan Edwards (13), the Otters' most exciting player as of recently, took it upon himself to make it two for Erie. This goal would come with 40 seconds winding down in the first, the 2-1 advantage for Erie being taken into the middle period.

The Otters were playing a smart game across the board, making crisp, accurate passes on the attack, and forcing Peterborough into the corners, disallowing them from getting opportunity in the slot. In true Otters fashion, it would be Michael Dec (PPG, GWG, 9) to score one off the rip, making it 3-1 as the Otters started the second period with a minute left in the power-play. Continuing to rip shots off at the Petes' goaltender, the Otters had an impressive offensive effort, made possible by the incredible defense each line was contributing, keeping Peterborough on their heels for the majority of the match. Erie would see success again with seven minutes on the clock. This time, it would be Cal Hughes (5) netting one for Erie to make it 4-1. Not rostered during the Otters' last game on Wednesday, Hughes came out with a chip on his shoulder, scoring one off the backhand and getting the Otters fired up with a three-point deficit over the Petes. Concluding the scoring for Erie, Gabriel Frasca (PPG, 12) would go on to knock one in on the power play to make it 5-1, an impressive lead for the Otters, who were clearly hungry for a win. Though the Petes had an answer with a shorthanded goal by Leon Kolarick (8), making it 5-2, this would go o to end their scoring efforts for the night.

The third period was less of a thriller, though this would be a good show of the Otters' coaching and player intelligence, Erie aiming to play smart for the final 20 minutes of this rivalry match. The Otters controlled possession throughout the entire third period, even finding ways to control the game on the penalty kill. Though goals would not go on to be scored between either team, an impressive final effort nonetheless. Noah Erliden was the standout player of the third, stopping shot after shot on the penalty kill, even when the Otters were short three men, playing 6 on 3. The final score of this dominant Otters performance would be 5-2, Erie earning another win before starting December play.

