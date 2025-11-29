Game Day, Game 26, Firebirds vs Greyhounds - 7 p.m.

November 29, 2025

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall had two goals and two assists, Jimmy Lombardi scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third, as the Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-4, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint won its 10th consecutive game and clinched the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup in the process.

THE BIRDS KEEP ROLLING: Flint has now won 10 games in a row, which is both the longest active winning streak in the OHL and the longest by any OHL team this season. The Birds have surpassed the eight-game heater the Brantford Bulldogs went on between October 9 - 26. Flint has outscored its opponents, 47-25, during its winning streak. It's the longest winning streak for the Firebirds since they rattled off a franchise record 15-straight from January 19 - February 21, 2020.

CAN'T STOP ASPINALL: Nathan Aspinall had two goals and two assists during Wednesday's win over the Saginaw Spirit, his second four-point game and sixth two-goal game of the season. Aspinall has points in six games in a row and has put up nine goals and seven assists during those six games. Flint's captain is fourth in the OHL with 36 points on the season and is tied for sixth with 17 goals.

SINCE THE TRADE: Flint and Soo made a trade on October 17 as the Firebirds acquired Brady Smith from the Greyhounds in exchange for Jeremy Martin. Smith has played 17 games for the Firebirds and has two goals, seven assists and a +10 plus/minus. Martin has four goals, four assists and is +3 in his time with the Hounds.

RECORD IN REACH: Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache won his 77th game behind Flint's bench on Wednesday, tying Ted Dent for the franchise record for most wins by a head coach. A win on Saturday would give him the record outright.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov has points in eight straight games, tied with Jimmy Lombardi for the longest streak by a Firebird this season...the Firebirds are 1-0-0-0 against the Greyhounds this season. Flint and Soo will play a total of six games against each other...the Firebirds are fourth in the league with 3.88 goals per game. Flint has scored five goals or more 10 times this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will make the short trip to Sarnia to face the Sting on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







