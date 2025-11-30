Owen Sound in Close 3-2 Loss Game against Windsor Spitfires

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack were back home facing off against the Windsor Spitfires for the second time this week. In a close 3-2 game, the Attack would be just within reaching distant from a win. Recording the two goals for the Attack were Wesley Royston (5) assisted by Lenny Greenberg and Cole Zurawski, as well as Nicholas Sykora (14) assisted by David Bedkowski and John Banks. In net for each team was Joey Costanzo for the Windsor Spitfires and Carter George for the Owen Sound Attack.

A slow paced first period would lead to a back-and-forth game of defence on the far sides of the rink. Windsor would send the puck down into Attack territory behind the net. Corralling the puck around Attack defencemen, Liam Greentree would key the puck through the open slot into Owen Sound's net. Fishing the puck free from play, Lenny Greenberg would set up a close range shot for Royston. In face to face action, Royston would putt home a tied goal ending the period 1-1 Attack.

Just five minutes into the second frame, Windsor would set up at the point for another chance on net. With bodies down in front, Andrew Robinson with the help of AJ Spellacy and Ethan Garden, would fire off a shot from the right of Owen Sound's net, earning his first goal of the season and second Windsor goal of the game. Following suit, Garden would walk in with another Spitfire goal giving Windsor a 2 goal lead.

A more physically heavy tone was set in the third, with more hits, calls and power plays. The battle was now on to either catch up, or pass ahead. With less than 5 minutes remaining in the final period, Nicholas Sykora would receive the puck from David Bedkowski on the far right side of the net. In one-timer fashion, Sykora hit home his 14th goal of the season bringing the Attack within one of the Spitfires. End of the period would see the Spitfires win 3-2 over the Attack.

