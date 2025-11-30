Perreault, Kolarik Score in Petes Loss to Otters
Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young (right) vs. the Erie Otters
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Brandon Soto)
(Erie, PA) - On Saturday, November 29, the Peterborough Petes were in Erie, PA, for a weekend battle with the Erie Otters. The Otters won the game by a score of 5-2.
Matthew Perreault and Leon Kolarik scored for the Petes, with Adam Levac, Matthew Soto, and James Petrovski each picking up an assist. Masen Johnston made 24 saves in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Erie Goal (1:08) - Julius Saari (2), Assist - Michael Dec (17)
Peterborough Goal (14:50) - Matthew Perreault (2), Assists - Adam Levac (10), Matthew Soto (13)
Erie Goal (19:20) - Dylan Edwards (13), Assists - Garrett Frazer (9), Lucas Ambrosio (9)
Second Period:
Erie Goal (:29) PP - Michael Dec (9), Assists - Dylan Edwards (15), Tristen Trevino (6)
Erie Goal (13:50) - Callum Hughes (5), Assist - Ritter Coombs (1)
Erie Goal (18:38) PP - Gabriel Frasca (12), Assists - Dylan Edwards (15), Michael Dec (18)
Peterborough Goal (19:51) - Leon Kolarik (8), Assist - James Petrovski (8)
Third Period:
No Score
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, November 30, when they travel to St. Catharine's for a Sunday matinee with the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Meridian Centre. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Flo Hockey and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Leon Kolarik
(Brandon Soto)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Gerry DiCunzolo
(Brandon Soto)
|
Peterborough Petes centre Aiden Young (right) vs. the Erie Otters
(Brandon Soto)
