Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs London Knights

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (9-11-3-3) host the London Knights (14-8-3-0) on Saturday, November 29th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

The Spirit celebrate another 989 Connect Night on Saturday, wearing their specialty warmup jerseys and celebrating local municipality workers.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit scored three unanswered goals in the third period at Canada Life Place on Friday night in a 4-2 defeat of the Knights. Carson Harmer scored two goals, including the game winner, and added an assist. Jacob Cloutier had a pair of assists, and rookie forward Brody Pepoy had the first multi-point night of his career (1G-2A-3P). Stepan Shurygin made 24 saves in his eighth win of the season.

This Season:

Tonight is the second of a four-game season series between the last two Memorial Cup Champions. After this weekend's home-and-home, the Spirit will return to Canada Life Place on December 12th. The Knights visit Saginaw on February 7th to close out the series. London won both games in Saginaw during the 2024-2025 season, with their most recent visit coming in a 6-5 Knights victory on November 23rd, 2024.

Players to Watch:

Carson Harmer was on the ice for all four Spirit goals on Friday night in London. The second line of Harmer (2G-1A), Jacob Cloutier (2A), and Brody Pepoy (1G-2A) combined for eight points in the victory. Harmer's two goals and an assist gave him the third multi-goal game of his career and brought him to 7G-5A-12P in 24 games on the season.

Stepan Shurygin stopped 24 of 26 against the Knights last night in his seventh consecutive start, allowing two goals or fewer for the fourth time in that span. He leads OHL goaltenders with 1326 minutes played and 662 saves this season.

Sebastien Gervais enters Saturday night's game with points in three straight contests (2G-2A-4P). He scored the empty net goal in London on Friday and is enjoying a productive November in his overage season with 4G-6A-10P in 11 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Leading the offense for the London Knights is captain Sam O'Reilly, who has six points (3G-3A) in his last six games. O'Reilly picked up his 150th career OHL point earlier this month and has 59 goals and 92 assists in 158 career games with the Knights. O'Reilly was drafted 32nd overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 NHL draft and was traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning over the summer.

Overage forward Braiden Clark joined the Knights this season after a year at Providence College. He scored London's first goal against the Spirit last night and has points in three straight games (2G-1A-3P). Clark has eight points (5G-3A) in 25 games in his lone OHL season, four years after the Knights drafted him in the 13th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

London's NHL Drafted Players:

Sam O'Reilly (TBL), William Nicholl (EDM), Henry Brzustewicz (LAK), Jared Woolley (LAK), Linus Funck (COL), Aleksei Medvedev (VAN)







