Kitchener Drop Hard Fought Battle in Brantford

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers along the bench

Brantford, Ont. - Despite erasing a 3-0 first period deficit, Adam Jiricek scored the lone goal in the third period to give Brantford a 4-3 win. Brantford stormed out to a 3-0 lead just six minutes into the game, prompting the Rangers to make a goalie change. Avry Anstis scored late in the first period to get the Rangers on the board before Christian Humphreys and Luca Romano scored in the middle frame for the Rangers to tie the game at 3-3. Brantford were able to keep the Rangers off the board in the final frame, holding on the a one-goal victory.

Jason Schaubel was stellar in relief stopping 17-of-18 shots against.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - BFD 1

1:31 Cooper Dennis (13) - Caleb Malhotra, Jett Luchanko

KIT 0 - BFD 2

4:27 Caleb Malhotra (11) - Vladimir Dravecky, Jett Luchanko

KIT 0 - BFD 3

5:59 Dylan Tsherna (3) - Ben Danford, Zackary Sandhu

KIT 1 - BFD 3

17:02 Avry Anstis (3) - Unassisted

Second Period

KIT 2 - BFD 3

6:14 Christian Humphreys (10) - Unassisted

KIT 3 - BFD 3

8:34 Luca Romano (7) - Tanner Lam, Carson Campbell

Third Period

KIT 3 - BFD 4 - GWG

8:52 Adam Jiricek (9) - Cooper Dennis, Caleb Malhotra

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 24 - BFD 21

Power play: KIT 0/0 - BFD 0/0

FO%: KIT 44% - 56%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 5:59, 0/3 Saves, Three Goals Against

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 55:01, 17/18 Saves, One Goal Against

Ryerson Leenders (BFD) - 21/24 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Rangers return home on Tuesday, as they get set to host the Erie Otters for the 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Night! For more information on Teddy Bear Toss Night, please head to kitchenerrangers.com. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

