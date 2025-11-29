Rangers Score Six in Back-To-Back Games en Route to Friday Night Victory

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers defenseman Jakub Chromiak (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs

Kitchener, Ont. - For the second straight game the Kitchener Rangers found the back of the net six times, tonight defeating the Niagara IceDogs 6-3. After falling behind 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, the Rangers scored four unanswered goals across the second and third period extending their lead to three. A late power play goal by Niagara brought the game back within a pair, but just 11 seconds later Andrew Vermeulen iced the game scoring his first of the season into the empty cage.

The Rangers got six points from their backend tonight including half of the team's goals - two from Cameron Reid and one from Alexander Bilecki. Jakub Chromiak added three assists earning himself first star honours. Jason Schaubel was sharp in the Rangers goals earning back-to-back wins in back-to-back starts for the East Avenue Blue.

Attendance: 6,913

Scoring Summary:

First Period

NIAG 1 - KIT 0 - PPG

5:19 Kevin He (12) - Ryan Roobroeck, Riley Patterson

NIAG 1 - KIT 1

15:19 Alexander Bilecki (5) - Evan Headrick, Jakub Chromiak

NIAG 2 - KIT 1 - PPG

17:56 Ryan Roobroeck (13) - Ethan Czata, Riley Patterson

Second Period

NIAG 2 - KIT 2

1:06 Cameron Arquette (9) - Jakub Chromiak

NIAG 2 - KIT 3

3:38 Cameron Reid (5) - Jack Pridham

NIAG 2 - KIT 4 - GWG

17:25 Jack LaBrash (3) - Jakub Chromiak, Tanner Lam

Third Period

NIAG 2 - KIT 5 - PPG

9:22 Cameron Reid (6) - Jack Pridham, Luca Romano

NIAG 3 - KIT 5 - PPG

18:38 Liam Spencer (2) - Ryan Roobroeck, Riley Patterson

NIAG 3 - KIT 6 - ENG

18:49 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: NIAG 25 - KIT 43

Power play: NIAG 3/4 - KIT 1/4

FO%: NIAG 52% - KIT 48%

The Starting Goalies:

Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG) - 37/42 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener are in tough on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Brantford to take on the league leading Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre.

