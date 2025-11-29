Rangers Score Six in Back-To-Back Games en Route to Friday Night Victory
Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - For the second straight game the Kitchener Rangers found the back of the net six times, tonight defeating the Niagara IceDogs 6-3. After falling behind 2-1 after 20 minutes of play, the Rangers scored four unanswered goals across the second and third period extending their lead to three. A late power play goal by Niagara brought the game back within a pair, but just 11 seconds later Andrew Vermeulen iced the game scoring his first of the season into the empty cage.
The Rangers got six points from their backend tonight including half of the team's goals - two from Cameron Reid and one from Alexander Bilecki. Jakub Chromiak added three assists earning himself first star honours. Jason Schaubel was sharp in the Rangers goals earning back-to-back wins in back-to-back starts for the East Avenue Blue.
Attendance: 6,913
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
NIAG 1 - KIT 0 - PPG
5:19 Kevin He (12) - Ryan Roobroeck, Riley Patterson
NIAG 1 - KIT 1
15:19 Alexander Bilecki (5) - Evan Headrick, Jakub Chromiak
NIAG 2 - KIT 1 - PPG
17:56 Ryan Roobroeck (13) - Ethan Czata, Riley Patterson
Second Period
NIAG 2 - KIT 2
1:06 Cameron Arquette (9) - Jakub Chromiak
NIAG 2 - KIT 3
3:38 Cameron Reid (5) - Jack Pridham
NIAG 2 - KIT 4 - GWG
17:25 Jack LaBrash (3) - Jakub Chromiak, Tanner Lam
Third Period
NIAG 2 - KIT 5 - PPG
9:22 Cameron Reid (6) - Jack Pridham, Luca Romano
NIAG 3 - KIT 5 - PPG
18:38 Liam Spencer (2) - Ryan Roobroeck, Riley Patterson
NIAG 3 - KIT 6 - ENG
18:49 Andrew Vermeulen (1) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: NIAG 25 - KIT 43
Power play: NIAG 3/4 - KIT 1/4
FO%: NIAG 52% - KIT 48%
The Starting Goalies:
Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG) - 37/42 Saves, Five Goals Against, Loss
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 22/25 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener are in tough on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Brantford to take on the league leading Bulldogs. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the TD Civic Centre.
Kitchener Rangers defenseman Jakub Chromiak (right) vs. the Niagara IceDogs
