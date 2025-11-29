Pepoy, Harmer, and Cloutier Line Leads Saginaw Past Knights, 4-2

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit celebrate a goal vs. the London Knights

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Wild Ave Photography) Saginaw Spirit celebrate a goal vs. the London Knights(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Wild Ave Photography)

London, Ont. - The Spirit started a home-and-home rivalry weekend on the road with a thrilling Friday Night Faceoff matchup at the Canada Life Centre against the London Knights. Their second line of Brody Pepoy, Carson Harmer, and Jacob Cloutier combined for eight points in the win and Stepan Shurygin stopped 24 of 26 London shots.

The first period started with back-and-forth action, each team finding opportunities at the net early. The Spirit was able to get in close and put pressure on London goaltender Aleksei Medvedev, but was unable to find a way past him and the Knights' defense.

In the final minute of the period, Linus Funck won a puck battle back in the Knights' zone, sending it out to Logan Hawery for one last rush in the first frame. Hawery connected with Braiden Clark, who took the puck down the ice himself, firing it into the top right corner past Stepan Shurygin, to give the Knights the lead.

After 1: SAG: 0 - LDN: 1 (Total Shots: 11 - 11)

The Spirit found a response in the first five minutes of the second frame. Jacob Cloutier used strong stickwork in the neutral zone to navigate through defensemen and get the puck on the net. Medvedev saved his initial shot, but Carson Harmer was back door to put the Spirit on the board with his sixth goal of the season.

The Spirit began to take control of the pace, but six minutes after Harmer's goal, quick passing between Julian Brown and Mikhail Zakharov got the puck towards Shurygin, and Kaeden Hawkins found the back of the net for a 2-1 lead.

The two teams traded scoring opportunities throughout the period, the Spirit leading the shot count by a small margin. Penalties on Nikita Klepov and Henry Brzustewicz put the teams at 4-on-4 for the end of the second period. Egor Barabanov had the best chance for the Spirit to tie the game, but a stretching toe save from Medvedev and a defensive clear kept the Knights on top heading into the final period.

After 2: SAG: 1 - LDN: 2 (2nd period shots: 14 - 8 Total shots: 25 - 19)

Both goaltenders put up strong performances in net throughout the game, especially at the start of the third period. No pucks could get past Medvedev or Shurygin in the first half of the period. With under eight minutes to play, the Spirit saw extended time in the zone with some high-quality chances, and a shot from Levi Harper, tipped off the stick of Brody Pepoy, would be the shot to tie the game back up.

The rookie's second goal of the season also marked his first multi-point game in the OHL, after picking up the secondary assist on Harmer's goal in the second.

In the final 90 seconds of the game, Cloutier and Harmer connected once again, with Cloutier wrapping around the net and feeding Harmer in the slot. Harmer turned the puck to the backhand against Medvedev to give the Spirit a 3-2 lead. Pepoy was credited with the secondary assists, finishing his night with three points (1G-2A-3P).

The last minute saw Medvedev pulled for the extra skater, and Sebastein Gervais buried an empty net goal to complete the comeback victory and give Saginaw a 4-2 win. Harmer had the lone assist on Gervais' goal for his third point of the night, marking his second multi-point game of the season.

Final: SAG: 3 - LDN: 2 (3rd period shots 13 - 7, Total shots 38 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 0/0 LDN 0/0

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (24 saves, 26 shots), LDN Aleksei Medvedev(34 saves, 38 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action tomorrow night for game two against the Knights at the Dow Event Center to celebrate 989 Connect Night. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.