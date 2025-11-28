The Road Ahead: November 28th - 30th

Published on November 28, 2025

The Brantford Bulldogs (18-0-4-1) continued their winning ways last week, outscoring the Niagara IceDogs and Sarnia Sting by a combined score of 12-2 in a pair of victories.

With new addition Jett Luchanko, the former Guelph Storm captain looks to bolster the lineup and keep the ball rolling with three more games on tap this week.

Game 1: Friday, November 28th @ Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs open their week with a Friday night tilt against the Brampton Steelheads (9-12-1-1). Brantford leads the season series 3-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have feasted on the Steelheads this season, scoring 21 times in their three victories over Brampton. In their most recent matchup a few weeks back, the Steelheads battled back from a pair of two-goal deficits, coming up just short in a 5-4 loss.

The Bulldogs aim to keep filling the net against the Steelheads and to go 4/4 in their matchups this season on Friday night.

Game 2: Saturday, November 29th vs Kitchener Rangers

The Bulldogs head back home for a Saturday night matchup against their rivals from up Highway 24, the Kitchener Rangers (14-7-2-0). The Rangers lead the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs headed to Kitchener in their 2025-26 season opener, going up 3-0 before the Rangers stormed back to win the game in overtime, 5-4, handing Brantford one of their five losses this season.

Rangers forward Tanner Lam netted the overtime winner, earning him his second goal of the game.

The Bulldogs will look for revenge on Saturday, as they aim to equalize the season series against Kitchener in their second and final matchup of the season.

Game 3: Sunday, November 30th @ Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs wrap up their busy week by heading to Oshawa to take on the Generals (7-17-0-0). Branford leads the season series 3-0.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs have gotten their revenge on the Generals, the team who eliminated them from the playoffs last season and the two-time reigning OHL finalists. Since that Game 6 loss last spring, the Bulldogs haven't looked back, winning three straight against Oshawa this year.

In the last matchup between these two teams, former Generals captain Ben Danford earned two assists in a 5-4 Bulldogs win, which was his first time playing back in Oshawa since being traded to Brantford.

Danford and fellow former General Zackary Sandhu will look to keep the Generals out of the win column as they head back to Oshawa once again on Sunday.







