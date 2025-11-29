Frontenacs' Offense Falls Flat On Home Ice Against The Battalion

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - It was another Friday night on home ice for your Kingston Frontenacs, this time playing host to the North Bay Battalion as the troops came marching into Kingston for the first time this season. The Battalion are fresh off a 3-1 win in Peterborough on Thursday night, meaning the Fronts had a chance to take advantage of some tired legs as they've had almost a full week off of game action.

The black and gold got off to a great start with some offensive pushes early on in the contest but Jack Lisson stood tall in the North Bay crease. The Fronts would throw 11 shots the way of the North Bay goaltender. At the other end, Gavin Betts would get the nod from Head Coach Troy Mann. Betts was solid as well in the first period, stopping all 10 shots he faced.

The second period would again be a dual between the two goalies. Lisson would stop all nine shots he faced, Betts would stop 11 of the 12 shots he saw. Newly acquired Kaden Pitre would score his seventh goal of the season, the only goal the second period saw.

Offence would be more prevalent in the final frame. North Bay would jump out to a 2-0 lead early in the third period. Ethan Procyszyn would tally his fifth of the season. The game would go back and forth until Andrew Kuzma finally broke the ice for the Frontenacs. With the extra attacker, Kuzma blasted home his ninth goal of the season and fourth in the last six games. Vann Williamson and Tyler Hopkins would both be credited with helpers. North Bay would add two more goals in the period, with the final being an empty netter. The Frontenacs would fall Friday night, 4-1 the final score.

The Fronts now hit the road for the rest of the weekend, they have a date with the Barrie Colts on Saturday and the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday before returning home to Slush Puppie Place next Friday when they host the Flint Firebirds for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.







