OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for November

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Academic Players of the Month for November, recognizing dedication to excellence in the classroom.

East Division - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Gavin Betts is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for November, achieving a 93% average across three Grade 12 University-level courses at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School. Betts has studied Church and Culture, Economics and Chemistry, excelling in the classroom while seeing regular time in the crease.

"Gavin is a strong, determined and exceptionally mature and organized young man," said Frontenacs Academic Advisor Kristi LeSarge. "He's not only a top academic Frontenac, but among the strongest of our academic class, and we're lucky to have him at Holy Cross."

A second round pick by the Frontenacs in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Betts is off to a 5-6-1-1 start in his NHL Draft eligible season. The 5-foot-11, 174Ib. goaltender owns a 3.25 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and one shutout through 14 games after seeing nine games of action as a 16-year-old in 2024-25. Betts, who is 17 years-old and from Toronto, was included on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft released in October.

Central Division - Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

North Bay Battalion forward Ryder Cali is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for November, achieving an 86% average in three Grade 12 University-level courses at Chippewa Secondary School. Cali has studied Families in Canada, Kinesiology and English in the current semester.

"Ryder is an active participant in class discussions and he's able to have more in-depth conversations with his team trainers as a result of what he has learned in Kinesiology this year," said Shawn Plamondon, who teaches the Kinesiology course at Chippewa. "He works hard in school and is a very deserving candidate of this honour."

"Ryder's work ethic, commitment and competitive drive make him a standout player, but it's his character that truly sets him apart," said Battalion GM John Winstanley. "He treats teammates, coaches and opponents with respect and he consistently represents the North Bay Battalion with professionalism."

Listed as a B-rated skater by NHL Central Scouting in their October players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft, Cali has 11 points (7-4--11) through 13 games this season, and has missed action due to injury since Oct. 25th. The 6-foot-2, 209Ib. left wing from Penetanguishene, ON was selected by the Soo Greyhounds with the 18th overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection before being acquired by North Bay in September 2024. He had an impressive season with the OJHL's Milton Menace in 2024-25, recording 54 points (24-30--54) over 51 games.

Midwest Division - Eric Frossard (Guelph Storm)

Guelph Storm defenceman Eric Frossard is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for November, producing a 97% average across four Grade 12 courses through the University of Nebraska High School. Frossard is studying Economics, which he has earned a 100% grade in, along with American History, English and Physics.

"Eric demonstrates a strong work ethic and continues to excel in all of his courses," said Storm Academic Advisor Coleen Driscoll. "He is a highly motivated and conscientious student who approaches his studies with a very positive attitude. We are very proud of his ongoing academic efforts and accomplishments."

A 6-foot-4, 195Ib. defenceman from London, ON, Frossard was recently listed as a C-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's players to watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft released in October. The 17-year-old has a pair of assists over 16 games after recording two assists over 30 games with the Storm in 2024-25. Guelph's third round (43rd overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, Frossard played 21 games with the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms to begin the 2024-25 season. He is committed to the University of Notre Dame (NCAA).

West Division - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Saginaw Spirit forward Dimian Zhilkin is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for November, achieving a 94% average across four Grade 12 courses at Heritage High School. Zhilkin is studying Finite Mathematics, English, Economics and a Work-Based Learning Co-op.

"Dima is a hard-working student who consistently demonstrates his commitment to academics," said Spirit Academic Advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He's intelligent, diligent in his studies, engaged in his learning and prepared daily for his classes. He works well in a group or individual setting and adds value to class discussions He serves as a role model for his younger teammates and peers.

"Dima's leadership extends beyond the classroom and the rink," she added. "He is actively involved in community service events through the Spirit organization, regularly volunteering his time at youth hockey clinics, school outreach programs, and local charitable initiatives His willingness to give back to the community - despite his demanding schedule - speaks volumes about his character, humility and commitment to being a positive influence."

Zhilkin has been a leader for the Spirit on the ice, recording a club-leading 15 goals along with 11 assists for 26 points over 20 games. The 17-year-old from Windsor, ON, comes-off an impressive rookie season in Saginaw that included 43 points (16-27--43) over 54 games, seeing him named to the league's first all-rookie team. The 5-foot-10, 185Ib. left wing is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

