Knights Drop First Game Of Doubleheader Vs Saginaw
Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - The opening frame saw no scoring until the 0.9 second mark, when London forward Braiden Clark slipped past the D and beat Saginaw goaltender Stepan Shurygin to give the Knights the lead heading into the first intermission.
Saginaw tied the game early in the second with a goal from Carson Harmer, before Kaeden Hawkins responded for the Knights to restore London's lead through 2 periods.
Saginaw would come from behind in the final frame, with goals from Brody Pepoy and Carson Harmer giving the Spirit a 3-2 lead. Sebastien Gervais added an empty netter to seal the game at 4-2 for Saginaw.
The Knights are back at it tomorrow night when they play Saginaw in the second half of their weekend double header.
