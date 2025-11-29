Knights Drop First Game Of Doubleheader Vs Saginaw

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







LONDON, ON - The opening frame saw no scoring until the 0.9 second mark, when London forward Braiden Clark slipped past the D and beat Saginaw goaltender Stepan Shurygin to give the Knights the lead heading into the first intermission.

Saginaw tied the game early in the second with a goal from Carson Harmer, before Kaeden Hawkins responded for the Knights to restore London's lead through 2 periods.

Saginaw would come from behind in the final frame, with goals from Brody Pepoy and Carson Harmer giving the Spirit a 3-2 lead. Sebastien Gervais added an empty netter to seal the game at 4-2 for Saginaw.

The Knights are back at it tomorrow night when they play Saginaw in the second half of their weekend double header.







