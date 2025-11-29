Generals Fall Short to 67's in Tight Game

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals came close against a tough opponent in the Ottawa 67's, but ultimately fell just short in a tight 2-1 game.

It would be the Gens striking first in this one after a power play goal from Haoxi Wang, who wristed one through traffic and past Jaeden Nelson from the point in the dying seconds of the advantage.

Wang's second tally on the year was the lone goal of the opening period. Ottawa came close to equalizing with many chances to end the first, but Jaden Cholette made some big saves and got some key blocked shots in front of him as well.

The Generals would start the second on another power play but could not convert, leading to Ottawa tying the game moments after their kill. Brock Chitaroni was the recipient of a neat pass from Thomas Vandenberg, and he slipped it under a diving Cholette after driving the net.

After getting the equalizer, Ottawa began to pepper shots as the second period progressed, but Cholette and the defense continued to come up big with some big kills and playing aggressively to deny easy opportunities.

The Generals responded in kind with some decent chances of their own before the end of the second but could not capitalize, leading up to an exciting final period dead locked at ones.

Play was tight both ways throughout the third with Ottawa getting most of the looks with 30 total shots, as well as the Gens getting their own chance on a late man-advantage, but the game remained a deadlock late.

Just when viewers thought we would see overtime, Shaan Kingwell had other plans as he went to the net and deflected a Ryan White point shot through Cholette for the eventual game-winner with 35 seconds remaining.

Though coming up short in the final minute, the Generals' effort against a strong opponent was solid all night. Oshawa dictated most of the play by slowing the 67's down; not allowing much open ice for passes and clearing the front of their net to give Jaden Cholette a good view.

Another bright spot on the night was the power play, which might have only connected once on three tries, but it was buzzing on all of them with quick puck movement and positioning.

The Generals return home Sunday evening hoping their effort from tonight will pay off, hosting the top-seeded Brantford Bulldogs in their annual Generosity Toss game. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Haoxi Wang (2) from Harrison Franssen at 6:26

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 1st Goal: Brock Chitaroni (4) from Thomas Vandenberg at 2:12

3rd Period Scoring:

OTT 2nd Goal: Shaan Kingwell (6) from Ryan White at 19:24

OSH Power Play: 1/3

OTT Power Play: 0/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 28 saves on 30 shots

Jaeden Nelson (OTT): 19 saves on 20 shots







