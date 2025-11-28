Attack Look for 4 Point Weekend against Spitfires and Frontenacs

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)









The Attack are getting set to host the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday at 4pm and the Kingston Frontenacs on Sunday at 2pm. They will be looking to bounce back after a tough 3-1 loss in Windsor on Wednesday, as well as keep their strong play at home going as they are 9-3-0-1 at home this season.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Saturday's game with the Spitfires will be the final meeting between the two clubs of the regular season, with the home team winning all three of the previous match ups. The Bears will be hoping to follow suite in the fourth and final game between these two teams this year. This Sunday will be the first of two games between Owen Sound and Kingston. Last year the Frontenacs took both of the meetings but over the last five years they have spilt the series 3-3.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK: (15-10-0-2)

Heading into the weekend the Bears are 15-10-0-2 and are coming off a tough 3-1 loss in Windsor on Wednesday. They will be looking for strong play from their points leaders Tristan Delisle (19-16-35), Pierce Mbuyi (14-21-35) and Harry Nansi (9-25-34). As well as their net-minders Carter George and Trenton Bennett who have both had strong starts this season. The special teams for the Attack continues to be a big factor as their power play is ranked second in the OHL (29.4), but will look to get their struggling penalty kill back on track, currently ranked 18th at 74.1%.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES: (18-5-2-1)

The Spits are coming into the weekend with a come from behind win to beat the Bears 3-1 in Windsor in a mid-week game. Leading the way for Windsor is Carson Woodall (6-27-33), Ethan Belchetz (16-12-28) and Liam Greentree (14-13-27). The Spits special teams are lead by their penalty kill being ranked second in the OHL working at 85.9%, they also have a very strong power play with it working at 28.2% good for third in the OHL. Between the pipes for the Spits this season has been locked down by Joey Costanzo who has 13 win, a 1.86 GAA and a SAV% of 0.918 and Michael Newlove with 5 wins, 2.81 GAA, and 0.895 SAV%.

DRAFTED SPITFIRES:

The Windsor Spitfires have three NHL drafted players, one was selected in the 2025 NHL Draft; Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) as well as two players that were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft; Liam Greentree (LA Kings) and A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE FRONTENACS:(10-10-2-2)

Coming in the the Bayshore on Sunday is the Kingston Frontenacs who sit at 10-10-2-2 on the season and 3-4-1-2 in their last 10 games. Kingston currently sits in 6th in the Eastern Conference and 4th in their division. Leading the way for Kingston is Tyler Hopkins (10-11-21), Kieren Dervin (8-11-19) and Jacob Battaglia (11-6-17). In the net for the Frontenacs has been split between Matthew Minchak who has 5 wins on the year with a GAA of 2.32 and a SAV% of 0.924 and Gavin Betts who also has 5 wins on the year with a 3.25 GAA and a 0.894 SAV%. The Frontenacs currently have the third ranked penalty kill in the OHL sitting at a strong 83.3% but the other half of their special teams is struggling with their power play sitting eighteenth in the OHL only working at 14.5%.

DRAFTED FRONTENACS:

The Frontenacs have just three players drafted into the NHL two of them were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft Kieren Devin was selected in the third round by the Vancouver Canucks and Tyler Hopkins who was also taken in the third round by the Toronto Maple Leafs. The other player was drafted in 2024, Jacob Battaglia who was drafted in the second round by the Calgary Flames.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates. Please note, only Friday nights game from London will be aired on Rogers Television, Saturday will not be available on Rogers.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will now play two games at home this weekend and next weekend when they host the Erie Otters in a back to back Friday and Saturday. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Nov 29th vs Windsor Spitfires (Buy Tickets)

Nov 30th vs Kingston Frontenacs (Buy Tickets)







