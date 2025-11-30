Flint Drops Soo, 3-2, for 11th Straight Win

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds celebrate a goal(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds extended their win streak to 11 games on Saturday night with a 3-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds at the Dort Financial Center. A multi-point night from Jimmy Lombardi and 28 saves from Mason Vaccari led the way for the Firebirds. Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache became the winningest coach in franchise history with his 78th career win.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Flint struck first in the opening period and never gave up the lead. Forward Charlie Murata dug out the puck in the corner, found Darels Uljanskis on top of the circle, who fired the puck home to give the Firebirds a 1-0 advantage. Following the goal, the ice was flooded with Teddy Bears for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night.

Later in the period, the Flint power play capitalized on its first opportunity to extend the lead. Alex Kostov received a drop pass in the high-slot from Urban Podrekar and snapped the puck past Landon Miller, making it 2-0, Firebirds. Two minutes later, Marco Mignosa scored for the Greyhounds to make the score 2-1, at the end of one.

Early in the second period, the Firebirds' top line added a goal. Jimmy Lombardi cleaned up the backdoor rebound from a Nathan Aspinall backhand shot, stretching Flint's lead to 3-1. Tobias Zvolensky had a quick response for the Soo, making it a one-goal game heading into the third.

The Soo had an opportunity to tie the game late in the third with a Quinn McKenzie breakaway, but Mason Vaccari shut the door with a pad save. The overage goaltender denied all 10 shots he faced in the final period to secure the Flint win.

Flint tallied its 11th straight win and improved to 19-6-1-0 with the victory, while the Greyhounds fell to 15-10-1-1 on the season.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Paul Flache earned his 78th win as Firebirds head coach. He now owns the franchise record for most wins by a head coach... Darels Uljanskis' goal was the first of his OHL career... Jimmy Lombardi recorded his 12th multi-point performance of the season, which leads Flint...Alex Kostov extended his point streak to nine games, the longest by a Firebird this season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds return to the ice on Sunday afternoon in Sarnia to start a four-game road trip. Puck drop at Progressive Auto Sales Arena is at 2:05 p.m.

