Birds Clinch Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with 10th Straight Win

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release









Flint Firebirds pose with the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds pose with the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - Four Firebirds recorded a multi-point game, highlighted by two goals from both Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi, as the Firebirds beat the Saginaw Spirit, 5-4, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint clinched the 2025-26 Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with the win, it's OHL leading 10th in a row. Head coach Paul Flache won for the 77th time behind Flint's bench, matching the franchise record for wins by a head coach.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Aspinall opened the scoring early in the first period. He got a pass up the boards from Darian Anderson, carried the puck into Saginaw's zone and beat the Spirit's Stepan Shurygin five-hole to give the Firebirds a 1-0 lead.

Saginaw responded late in the first period with a goal from Dimian Zhilkin. The Spirit brought the puck into Flint's zone after a broken play at the red line. Zhilkin scored off of a rebound after an initial save from Mason Vaccari, tying the score at one.

The Firebirds then took the lead back though on Aspinall's second of the game. He again received a pass from Anderson and took it into the Spirit's zone. Aspinall sent his shot trickling through Shurygin's legs. But Saginaw's Carson Harmer quickly responded by sniping the puck over Vaccari's blocker to tie the game 2-2.

Late in the second period, Brady Smith gave the Firebirds the lead. A shot from Alex Kostov was stopped by Shurygin, but Smith, in the right place at the right time, whacked the puck into the net to make the score 3-2.

Not too long after the Smith goal, Lombardi received a long pass from Aspinall that sprung him for a breakaway. He skated down the ice, faked a shot and beat Shurygin blocker side to extend the Firebirds lead to 4-2.

Early in the third period the Spirit struck back as Harmer scored his second of the game. He tipped a shot from Levi Harper past Vaccari tightening the score to 4-3.

The Spirit struck again midway through the third period with a goal from Sebastien Gervais, on a two-man advantage. Vaccari gave up a rebound after a shot from Zhilkin and Gervais was there to push the puck past him to tie the game at four.

Late in the third period Lombardi scored his second of the game on the powerplay. A shot from Aspinall was tipped by Lombardi over the head of Shurygin to give the Birds a 5-4 lead. Saginaw would pull its goalie late and pressure but could not equalize as the Birds hung on to win their 10th straight game and to clinch the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

The Firebirds improved to 18-6-1-0 with their win and Saginaw fell to 8-11-3-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Paul Flache earned his 77th win as Firebirds head coach. He has now tied Ted Dent for the franchise record for most wins by a head coach...Nathan Aspinall had two goals and two assists and now has nine goals and seven assists in his last six games...Alex Kostov extended his point streak to eight games, matching Jimmy Lombardi for the longest by a Firebird this season...Flint improved to 5-0-0-0 against Saginaw this season and clinched the I-75 Divide Cup with three games remaining in the season series.

UP NEXT:

Flint is back at home Saturday night to take on the Soo Greyhounds at 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center. It's the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game to be thrown on the ice after Flint's first goal. All stuffed animals will be collected and donated to local children's centers and hospitals.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.