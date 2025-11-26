Game Day, Game 25, Firebirds vs Spirit - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM)

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi scored twice, Alex Kostov had a goal and two assists and the Firebirds beat the Owen Sound Attack, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre. Flint improved to 3-0 over Owen Sound with its ninth consecutive win.

HOTTER THAN ANYBODY: Flint has now won nine games in a row, which is both the longest active winning streak in the OHL and the longest by any OHL team this season. The Birds have surpassed the eight-game heater the Brantford Bulldogs went on between October 9 - 26. Flint has outscored its opponents, 42-21, during its winning streak. It's the longest winning streak for the Firebirds since they rattled off a franchise record 15-straight from January 19 - February 21, 2020.

THE COORS LIGHT I-75 DIVIDE CUP: The Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit meet for the fifth time this season on Wednesday night and the Birds can clinch the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with a win. Flint is 4-0-0-0 against Saginaw this season and the teams are scheduled to play eight times. A win would bring the Cup back to Flint for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

VACCARI TO STONEHILL: Mason Vaccari announced on Tuesday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey at Stonehill College. The overage goaltender is currently tied for the league lead with 13 wins and tied for sixth in save percentage at .915. Vaccari will join the NCAA Division 1 program for the 2026-27 season.

PUTTING UP GOALS: Flint enters Wednesday game fourth in the OHL with 3.83 goals scored per game. The Firebirds have scored five goals or more nine times this season, including four times during the active nine-game winning streak and three times against the Spirit this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Firebirds captain Connor Clattenburg scored his first NHL goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night against the Dallas Stars. It was Clattenburg's second NHL game...Bryson Morgan scored his first OHL goal on Sunday...Alex Kostov is on a seven-game point streak and Nathan Aspinall is on a five-game point streak.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will remain on home ice on Saturday night to host the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







