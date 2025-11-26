Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (8-10-3-3) visit the Flint Firebirds (17-6-1-0) on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025, at the Dort Financial Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

Tonight marks the fifth game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series, with the Spirit trailing 0-2-1-1.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit picked up a 2-1 win at home against the Windsor Spitfires Saturday night, with Nic Sima earning the game-winner. James Guo had a multi-point night with two assists, and goaltender Stepan Shurygin stopped 31 of 32 shots.

With a 6-3 victory on the road against the Owen Sound Attack, the Flint Firebirds extended their win streak to nine games. Jimmy Lombardi scored twice, and Alex Kostov extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and two assists.

This Season:

This is the fifth game of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup, with the Firebirds winning the first four matchups. Every game but one has been a one-goal contest, with two games needing overtime. The Firebirds won the most recent matchup in a 5-1 win at the Dow Event Center on October 30th. Flint's Alex Kostov has 3G-1A-4P against Saginaw this season, and Dima Zhilkin leads the Spirit with seven points (4G-3A) in four games against the Firebirds.

Flint can clinch this year's Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup with a win tonight, already holding four victories in the eight-game season series. Saginaw has claimed the last three I-75 Divide titles.

Players to Watch:

With a goal in Saturday's matchup against the Spitfires, Egor Barabanov picked up his 27th point this season for the Saginaw Spirit. Barabanov leads the team in power-play points with 12 (4G-8A) and has four points (1G-3A) in four games against the Firebirds this season.

The Spirit will be without their leading scorer in Nikita Klepov, who is in Lethbridge, AB for the second game of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Wednesday night. The projected first-round NHL pick leads the Spirit with 14G-19A-33P in 24 games this year, including five points against Flint (2G-3A).

Sitting third amongst OHL rookies this season, and leading rookie defensemen, is the Saginaw's Levi Harper. Harper has 20 points (6G-14A) in 24 games this season, with five points (1G-4A) coming against the Firebirds. His rookie point totals are already the eighth-most in a single season by a Spirit rookie defenseman.

Standing strong in net this season for the Firebirds is goaltender Mason Vaccari, who is tied for the most wins with 13. Vaccari played his 130th OHL game against the Owen Sound Attack on Sunday and is currently on a six-game winning streak. He owns a .917 SV% in four games against the Spirit, including a 29-save performance in a 5-1 win on October 30th.

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to seven games with a goal in two assists on Sunday, totaling 15 points (8G-7A) since November 2nd. Kostov has 28 points (15G-13A) in 19 games this season, and has four points (3A-1G) in three games against the Spirit.

The Firebirds acquired forward Ihnat Pazii from the North Bay Battalion on November 21st in a deal that saw Kaden Pitre move the other way. Pazii recorded an assist November 23rd against the Attack, his first point in a Firebird uniform in just his second game. Pazii has 6G-11A-17P in 24 total games this season.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG), Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Flint's NHL Drafted Players:

Jimmy Lombardi (LA), Nathan Aspinall (NYR), Darels Uljanskis (ANA), Rylan Fellinger (TOR)







