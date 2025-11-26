Bears Get Ready for a Midweek Clash with the Spits in Windsor

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After getting 4 of 6 points on the weekend, beating the Guelph Storm and Ottawa 67's on Friday and Saturday, and falling to the Flint Firebirds on Sunday afternoon, the Owen Sound Attack will be looking to keep the good play going as they head in to Windsor on Wednesday for a mid-week game against the Western Conference leading Spitfires.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the third meeting between the Bears and Spits this season, with the season series even at one game a piece and the home team winning the first two meetings this season. The Attack won the first meeting 6-3 on October 5th and would fall to the Spits 4-3 in a shootout on October 18th. The teams will wrap up the season series this week with the game on Wednesday and then meet back at the Bayshore on Saturday afternoon.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (15-9-0-2)

Heading into the mid week game the Bears are 15-9-0-2 and 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 games. The Bears will be looking for their thier big three of Tristan Delisle (19-16-35), Pierce Mbuyi (14-21-35) and Harry Nansi (9-25-34) to maintain their strong start. The Bears special team have the second ranked power play in the OHL working at 30.3%, but they will be hoping to improve their penalty kill, giving up eight goals while short handed this past weekend and they sits 18th in the OHL working at 73.6%. They will be looking for steady play out of their goalies as well tonight.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (17-5-2-1)

Heading into Wednesday's game the Spits are 17-5-2-1 and 5-3-1-1 in their last ten games. The Spits are a very strong team at home this year with a record of 11-1-2-1 at home on the season. Leading the way for Windsor is Carson Woodall (6-26-32), Ethan Belchetz (16-12-28) and Liam Greentree (14-12-26). The Spits special teams are lead by their penalty kill being ranked second in the OHL working at 85.4%, they also have a very strong power play with it working at 28.7% good for third in the OHL. Between the pipes for the Spits this season has been locked down by Joey Costanzo who has 12 win, a 1.91 GAA and a SAV% of 0.915 and Michael Newlove with 5 wins, 2.81 GAA, and 0.895 SAV%.

DRAFTED SPITFIRES:

The Windsor Spitfires have three NHL drafted players, one was selected in the 2025 NHL Draft; Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) as well as two players that were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft; Liam Greentree (LA Kings) and A.J. Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks).

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates. Please note, only Friday nights game from London will be aired on Rogers Television, Saturday will not be available on Rogers.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will now play this one on the road before they return home on Saturday November 29th when they host Windsor. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.







