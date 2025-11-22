Guo Scores Lone Spirit Goal in Friday Night Loss to Spitfires

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin and his defense

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images) Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin and his defense(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)

Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell 4-1 on the road to the Windsor Spitfires to begin the weekend. James Guo scored his first of the season for the Spirit, and Liam Greentree scored twice for his 10th multi-point game of the season.

A.J. Spellacy scored 23 seconds into the game after Cole Davis's backhand pass found him all alone in the slot. Conor Walton picked up the secondary assist, and the Spitfires took an early 1-0 lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 WSR (Total Shots: 3 - 11)

The Spitfires extended their lead to two after Liam Greentree beat Stepan Shurygin's glove slide from the slot. Greentree capitalized on a turnover for his 13th goal of the season at 7:22.

Ethan Garden scored his fifth goal of the season on a breakaway, which gave the Spitfires a 3-0 lead. Anthony Cristoforo picked up the primary assist with the breakout pass, and Andrew Robinson picked up the secondary at 10:26 into the second.

After 2: SAG 0 - 3 WSR (2nd period shots: 10 - 11 Total shots: 13 - 22)

James Guo scored his first goal of the season with a wrist shot from the point to respond for the Spirit. Nikita Klepov and Egor Barabanov picked up the assists, as the Spirit found the scoresheet 3:17 into the third.

Liam Greentree scored his second of the game into an empty net on the power play at 19:09. Anthony Cristoforo picked up his second point of the game with the assist, and the Spitfires took the win at home 4-1.

Final: SAG 1 - 4 WSR (3rd period shots 10 - 5, Total shots 23 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 WSR 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (23 saves, 26 shots) WSR: Joey Costanzo (22 saves, 23 shots)

The Spirit play next tomorrow night, November 22nd, against the Windsor Spitfires at the Dow Event Center. Saginaw hosts Military Appreciation night with the Michigan Elks Association and will auction off their specialty jerseys after the game.

Images from this story



Saginaw Spirit goaltender Stepan Shurygin and his defense

(Natalie Shaver, OHL Images)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.