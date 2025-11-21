Frontenacs Looking for Two Points against Peterborough Tonight

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight riding a five-game point streak and looking to set the tone in the opening half of a home-and-home showdown with the Peterborough Petes. With Throwback Night bringing classic sweaters, retro vibes, and Slush Puppie Place buzzing for a rivalry matchup, Kingston aims to keep momentum rolling in front of the hometown crowd.

Any Kingston - Peterborough matchup comes with weight, but the stakes feel even higher with these teams meeting again tomorrow night back in Peterborough. The Frontenacs want to seize the early edge in the mini-series and ensure the Petes head home trailing. The Frontenacs have won six consecutive games against the Petes when playing on home ice, so you can expect intensity early. These clubs know each other well, and the familiarity tends to bring out physical, fast, defensive-minded hockey.

Once the final buzzer sounds, both teams hit the highway for the second leg tomorrow night in Peterborough. But Kingston's focus is squarely on defending home ice first and extending the point streak to six, hopefully with a big win tonight.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Andrew Kuzma (#96)

"Big Kuz" has found his scoring touch as of late. After missing his entire season last year due to injury, Andrew Kuzma seems to have caught up to speed. He had the game winning goals in both of Kingston's games last weekend (4-3 OTW vs Niagara, 5-2 vs Sarnia) and has looked more comfortable in all areas of the ice. Missing a few weeks and getting caught up to game speed is one thing, but missing an entire year is a whole other mountain to climb. The overage forward looks to be on the other side of that climb as he's starting to step up in big ways for the Frontenacs.

Peterborough - Braydon McCallum (#29)

McCallum is now considered a veteran on the young Petes team; this being his fourth season with the club. The Delhi, ON native has 19 points in 22 games for the maroon and white, 15 of those being assists. He's got speed to burn and underrated vision, seemingly finding his teammates with ease when it seems like nothing is available. Plus, he always performs well against the Frontenacs, so the black and gold better keep an eye on him.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







