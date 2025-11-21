OHL Cup Expands to 25 Teams for 2026 Showcase

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) announced today that the 2026 OHL Cup Showcase hosted by the GTHL will expand to feature 25 teams, marking the largest field in the event's history as the premier showcase for OHL Priority Selection prospects continues to grow.

The tournament will take place from March 30th to April 4th, 2026, utilizing two Toronto venues. Round robin and playoff action will be held at Scotiabank Pond, with the Championship Final scheduled for Saturday, April 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

"The expansion of the OHL Cup to 25 teams reflects the continued growth and elite level of competition at this age level," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "This tournament has become the premier destination for evaluating OHL Priority Selection prospects, and we're excited to provide even more opportunities for players to showcase their abilities in front of OHL scouts and management."

As the host of the OHL Cup, the GTHL plays a central role in bringing together elite young hockey talent from across Ontario and beyond. The league's commitment to fostering player development and providing a world-class competition environment sets the stage for this premier showcase.

"The GTHL and the OHL have a long-standing relationship over a shared commitment to developing young athletes, and it's one we are proud to continue to strengthen each year," said Scott Oakman, GTHL Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer. "Hosting the OHL Cup is a responsibility the GTHL highly regards, and the event's expansion reflects the collective dedication to creating meaningful opportunities for players pursuing the next step in their hockey journey. We look forward to welcoming a 25-team field in 2026 and delivering an exceptional showcase for all participants."

Tournament Format

The 2026 OHL Cup will feature an expanded format to accommodate the increased field:

Wildcard Play-In Games: Four games on Monday, March 30th (expanded from three in previous years)

Round Robin: Monday, March 30th through Wednesday, April 1st at Scotiabank Pond

Playoffs: Quarterfinal and Semifinal games on Thursday, April 2nd at Scotiabank Pond

Championship Final: Saturday, April 4th at 2:00 p.m. at the Mattamy Athletic Centre

Qualification Changes

The expanded field introduces several new pathways for team qualification:

Addition of a fifth division featuring five teams

Addition of a fourth wild card entry team

Return of an automatic Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO) representative entry

Expansion from two to three guaranteed spots for American entries

Introduction of two guaranteed OHL Cup Selection Committee spots based on team record, OHL Cup ranking, tournament performance, and playoff success

The OHL Cup Showcase continues to serve as the premier evaluation platform for players eligible for the OHL Priority Selection, providing unparalleled exposure and competition for the next generation of Ontario Hockey League talent.

Further details regarding participating teams, schedules, and additional event information will be announced in the coming months.

