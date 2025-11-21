Game Day, Game 22, Firebirds at Steelheads - 7 p.m.

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

CAA Centre

Brampton, Ontario

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds trailed, 2-0 in the second period and then rattled off six unanswered goals as they went on to beat the Owen Sound Attack, 6-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Aspinall had two goals and two assists and Chris Thibodeau scored twice in Flint's sixth consecutive win.

LEAGUE HONORS AGAIN: For the second straight week the Firebirds had a player take home OHL Player of the Week Honors as the league named Nathan Aspinall its player of the week for November 10-16. Aspinall had four goals, three assists and a +5 plus/minus in Flint's three wins last week. He follows Alex Kostov, who was named player of the week for November 3-9.

BIRDS ON FIRE: Flint enters Friday's game with six consecutive wins, which is its longest winning streak of the season. The Birds have surpassed the four-game winning streak they went on from October 8-19 and it's the third time this year they have won three or more in a row. Flint has outscored its opponents, 30-14, during its winning streak.

HITTING THE ROAD: The Firebirds will play three games this weekend over the span of three days, all of which will be played on the road. It's the second three-in-three for the Birds this season; they previously won two out of three when they played at Kitchener then home against Erie and Owen Sound in the span of three days. Flint is 5-3-1-0 on the road this season.

QUINNIPIAC FOR KOSTOV: Alex Kostov announced on Thursday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey for Quinnipiac University. Kostov, who has missed the last three games with injury, has 14 goals and nine assists in 16 games this season. Quinnipiac, located in Hamden, Connecticut, is the ninth-ranked team in the country.

ODDS AND ENDS: Kaden Pitre recorded his 100th OHL point during Saturday's win over Owen Sound...Brampton's Luke Dragusica is suspended pending league review following a slash to the face of Oshawa's Brady Blaseg on Saturday...the Steelheads played on Thursday in Peterborough and lost to the Petes, 7-1.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds continue their road trip on Saturday afternoon in Guelph against the Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre, the recently-announced home of the 2027 Memorial Cup, is scheduled for 4:07 p.m.







