Game Day - November 21 - OS at GUE

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Owen Sound Attack are in town for the third match up of the season!

Fans can visit the clinic by gate 6 at the top of the stairs in the old Quebec Street Mall from 3:00pm through the second intermission of the game to take part in the clinic. The clinic will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots and is open to everyone! Those wishing to take part will need to bring their health card and fill out a consent form. Save time by downloading the form and filling it out ahead of time, click here to download.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Ethan Miedema

4th overall pick of the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Leads the Storm in points and goals

Has 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) through 21 games this season

Currently on a 6 game point streak, registering 9 points in that time

Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack

Tristan Delisle

51st overall pick of the Oshawa Generals in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) through 23 games played this season

Has a goal in each of his last 3 games

Upcoming Home Games:

Saturday, November 22nd 2025 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm

Friday, November 28th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

