Game Day - November 21 - OS at GUE
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Owen Sound Attack are in town for the third match up of the season!
Fans can visit the clinic by gate 6 at the top of the stairs in the old Quebec Street Mall from 3:00pm through the second intermission of the game to take part in the clinic. The clinic will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots and is open to everyone! Those wishing to take part will need to bring their health card and fill out a consent form. Save time by downloading the form and filling it out ahead of time, click here to download.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
4th overall pick of the Windsor Spitfires in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Leads the Storm in points and goals
Has 20 points (11 goals, 9 assists) through 21 games this season
Currently on a 6 game point streak, registering 9 points in that time
Who to Watch - Owen Sound Attack
Tristan Delisle
51st overall pick of the Oshawa Generals in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 31 points (15 goals, 16 assists) through 23 games played this season
Has a goal in each of his last 3 games
Upcoming Home Games:
Saturday, November 22nd 2025 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm 4:07pm
Friday, November 28th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, November 30th 2025 - Sudbury Wolves @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
