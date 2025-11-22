Colts Secure Shootout Victory in Erie to Extend Road Trip Momentum

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Barrie Colts continued their road swing on Saturday night in Erie, Pennsylvania, securing a hard-fought shootout victory over the Erie Otters in a tightly contested matchup at the Erie Insurance Arena. The win marks another resilient effort for Barrie, who now look to close out their three-game week on a high note.

Barrie opened the scoring early in the second period when #29 Cole Beaudoin buried one to put the Colts on the board. Emil Hemming and Will Schneid picked up the assists on the 1-0 marker. The Colts extended their lead, capitalizing on continued pressure. #85 Carter Lowe recorded his fourth goal of the regular season, finishing off a clean passing sequence from Eamon Edgar and Kashawn Aitcheson to make it 2-0 Barrie.

Erie stormed back quickly, responding with two goals in rapid succession. #27 Ritter Coombs broke the shutout to cut the deficit to one, and moments later #11 Dylan Edwards struck to pull the Otters even at 2-2. What followed was a back-and-forth third period and overtime frame, with both teams trading quality chances and momentum swings. Neither side found the go-ahead marker, sending the game to a shootout.

In the shootout, Kashawn Aitcheson opened the scoring for Barrie with a smooth, confident finish. Emil Hemming then sealed the victory, stepping up with the ending goal to secure two valuable road points for the Colts.

But the backbone of Barrie's win came between the pipes. Goaltender Arvin Jaswal delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, turning aside 38 of 40 shots and making multiple game-saving stops in critical moments. His poise and control earned him First Star of the Game honours.

The Colts now shift their attention to their final game of the week, heading into Niagara Saturday night as they look to close out the road trip with another strong performance.







