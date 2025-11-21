Generals Welcome Battalion to Kickoff Weekend

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals play the first of two games at the TCC this weekend, beginning with the North Bay Battalion coming to town for the second of four meetings this year between the two clubs.

These two kicked off the season against one another in North Bay, where Oshawa fell 4-2 to the Battalion. Jaden Cholette made 30 saves in what was his OHL debut, but the Generals could not get much offense going despite Vadim Smirnov and Sam Roberts scoring their first goals.

The Gens have continued to look for more offensive consistency since the season opener but are coming off a big win last week against the Erie Otters. They hope to bring positive energy into tonight's contest in search of their second straight victory.

North Bay on the other hand is excelling in their rebuild and have taken four of their last five to move into second in the Central Division. The Battalion have built a solid team all around with contributions up and down the lineup accompanied by solid goaltending.

Oshawa may be coming in as the fresher team with the Battalion coming off their own big win against London last night, but North Bay has had their number for the past few years, winning nine of the last 13 matchups between the two, including four of their last six visits to the TCC.

The Generals continue to monitor Brooks Rogowski's health but have plenty of options to accommodate down the middle. Outside of offense, they will look to match up against their opponents both defensively and in the crease in what is expected to be a goaltending duel.

Jaden Cholette projects to start after his first OHL shutout last Sunday. The first-year netminder has had his work cut out for him, facing the third-most shots amongst goalies in the league, but does an excellent job of tracking pucks through traffic and working for his saves.

Fourth-year veteran Mike McIvor is expected to get the crease for the Battalion. The Warkworth, ON, native might not be putting up the same stats as last season, but his patience and vision that allows him to follow the puck allows North Bay to have plenty of trust in him.

The puck drops at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







