OHL Announces Suspension of Steelheads' Luke Dragusica

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Brampton Steelheads player Luke Dragusica has been suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 OHL regular season and playoffs as a result of actions in a regular season game on November 14, 2025 against the Oshawa Generals. Dragusica was assessed a match penalty for slashing with 2:11 remaining in the third period.

This decision follows a comprehensive review of the incident by the OHL Department of Player Safety that incorporated video, game reports, interviews and submissions from both Clubs. The deliberate use of a stick as a weapon to an opponent's head, followed by further contact on a defenseless player, is a dangerous and unacceptable act that has no place in the OHL.

As part of this sanction, Dragusica will be required to complete a League-mandated education, counselling and community service program and appear before a Reinstatement Panel before being eligible to apply for reinstatement for the 2026-27 season.

The League will continue to support the well-being, physical and mental health of all players involved, with resources available through the OHL's partnership with both the Canadian Mental Health Association as well as Heroic Minds.

This incident will be incorporated into ongoing education for OHL players, coaches and officials to reinforce the League's commitment to player safety and respect in our game.







