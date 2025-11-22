Another Loss in the Extra Frame for Kingston as Peterborough Skates to 3-2 Win

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - It was the first of a home-and-home between the Kingston Frontenacs and the Peterborough Petes, Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.

The Petes struck first on Friday, and Adam Levac would tally his ninth goal of the season. The Frontenacs would do a good job responding. Tyler Hopkins would take a feed from Jacob Battaglia and score his ninth goal of the season on a breakaway. The game would be tied heading into the second period at one.

The only goal of period number two would again come off the stick of Hopkins. After what felt like eight bounces in front of the net, Hopkins would jam his tenth goal of the season into the back of the net, giving the Frontenacs their first lead of the game. Maleek McGowan would get credit for the only assist, and the Frontenacs would carry the one-goal lead into the third period.

The Petes would answer the bell in the final frame of regulation, and Adam Novontny would throw a puck on goal from the blueline, and it would bounce off the glove and into the back of the net, tying the game at three after 60 minutes.

The overtime wouldn't last long, Novontny would cut towards the goal, beating Gavin Betts for the second time. The Petes would grab the extra point Friday night, beating the Frontenacs 3-2.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday night in Peterborough. After that, the Fronts return home next Friday to take on the North Bay Battalion.







