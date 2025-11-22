Another Loss in the Extra Frame for Kingston as Peterborough Skates to 3-2 Win
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - It was the first of a home-and-home between the Kingston Frontenacs and the Peterborough Petes, Friday night at Slush Puppie Place.
The Petes struck first on Friday, and Adam Levac would tally his ninth goal of the season. The Frontenacs would do a good job responding. Tyler Hopkins would take a feed from Jacob Battaglia and score his ninth goal of the season on a breakaway. The game would be tied heading into the second period at one.
The only goal of period number two would again come off the stick of Hopkins. After what felt like eight bounces in front of the net, Hopkins would jam his tenth goal of the season into the back of the net, giving the Frontenacs their first lead of the game. Maleek McGowan would get credit for the only assist, and the Frontenacs would carry the one-goal lead into the third period.
The Petes would answer the bell in the final frame of regulation, and Adam Novontny would throw a puck on goal from the blueline, and it would bounce off the glove and into the back of the net, tying the game at three after 60 minutes.
The overtime wouldn't last long, Novontny would cut towards the goal, beating Gavin Betts for the second time. The Petes would grab the extra point Friday night, beating the Frontenacs 3-2.
The two teams will face off again on Saturday night in Peterborough. After that, the Fronts return home next Friday to take on the North Bay Battalion.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025
- Bulldogs Sting Sarnia; Malhotra Racks up Four Points - Brantford Bulldogs
- Firebirds Acquire Ihnat Pazii from North Bay - Flint Firebirds
- Firebirds Acquire Ihnat Pazii from North Bay Battalion - Flint Firebirds
- Attack Take Down Storm Storm - Guelph Storm
- Another Loss in the Extra Frame for Kingston as Peterborough Skates to 3-2 Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Take Wild Battle of Highway 6 Meeting in Guelph - Owen Sound Attack
- Firebirds Sneak Past Steelheads in a Shootout, 2-1 - Flint Firebirds
- 67's Use Three Third Period Goals to Defeat Rangers 5-3 - Kitchener Rangers
- Coombs, Edwards Find Back of the Net as Otters Fall in Shootout - Erie Otters
- Guo Scores Lone Spirit Goal in Friday Night Loss to Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Second Straight Cholette Shutout Propels Generals to Victory - Oshawa Generals
- Novotný Scores Twice in 3-2 Overtime Win over Kingston - Peterborough Petes
- Annual 67's Toy Drive Returns to Support Local Youth - Ottawa 67's
- Wolves Trade with Spitfires for Rights to Frasca - Sudbury Wolves
- Frontenacs Looking for Two Points against Peterborough Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Alex Kostov Commits to Quinnipiac University - Flint Firebirds
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire 2 Conditional Picks from the Sudbury Wolves for Rights to Paolo Frasca - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Cup Expands to 25 Teams for 2026 Showcase - OHL
- OHL Announces Suspension of Steelheads' Luke Dragusica - OHL
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Windsor Spitfires - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Welcome Battalion to Kickoff Weekend - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 22, Firebirds at Steelheads - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Game Day - November 21 - OS at GUE - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Another Loss in the Extra Frame for Kingston as Peterborough Skates to 3-2 Win
- Frontenacs Looking for Two Points against Peterborough Tonight
- Fronts Fall in Overtime Wednesday Morning
- School Day Madness in Kingston as the Frontenacs Get Set to Host the 67's this Morning
- Fronts this Week: We're Throwing It Back this Week