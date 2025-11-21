Alex Kostov Commits to Quinnipiac University

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - Firebirds forward Alex Kostov announced on Thursday that he has committed to play NCAA hockey at Quinnipiac University.

Kostov is in his third season with the Firebirds and his fourth in the OHL. He was acquired by Flint via a trade with the Soo Greyhounds during the 2023-24 season. Kostov has played 16 games this season and has 14 goals and nine assists. Over 202 career OHL games he has totaled 46 goals and 61 assists.

Quinnipiac competes in the ECAC Conference and is an NCAA Division 1 program. The Bobcats are currently ranked ninth in the country in the USCHO.com poll and 12th in the Pairwise poll. Located in Hamden, Connecticut, Quinnipiac win the NCAA Men's Hockey national championship in 2023. They also finished as runners up in 2013 and 2016.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.