Wolves Trade with Spitfires for Rights to Frasca

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Windsor Spitfires. The Sudbury Wolves have acquired the rights to goaltender Paolo Frasca from Windsor, with Sudbury sending a conditional 2026 IceDogs 15th round selection and a conditional 2029 Attack 5th round selection to Windsor in exchange.

Paolo Frasca is a 2006-born, 5-foot-11, 205-pound goaltender from Toronto, Ontario. He has played his 2025-26 in the BCHL with the Victoria Grizzlies, where in 13 games he recorded a 2.27 GAA and a .939 save percentage. Frasca was originally drafted in the 12th round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by the Spitfires. Following the OHL Priority Selection, Frasca spent two years with St. Andrew's College, including a notable 2024-25 season where he produced a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

