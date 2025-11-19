Bronas Commits to Wolves

Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves would like to announce that goaltender Bjorn Bronas, the club's fifth round selection, 89th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, has committed to the team.

"Bjorn is a goalie currently on the NHL Central Scouting watch list who has been part of USA Hockey's 2025 National Goaltending Development Camp", said Vice President & General Manager Rob Papineau. "He is committed down the road to Minnesota State University. We are excited to welcome Bjorn and his family to the OHL and the Sudbury Wolves".

Bronas is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound, left-catching goaltender from Plainfield, Illinois. Born February 25, 2007, Bronas has played his last two seasons with the Sioux City Musketeers. As one of the youngest goalies in the USHL last season, he made 25 appearances, going 9-7-2-5 with a .894 save percentage and a 3.12 GAA. On the 2026 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List released in October, Bronas was ranked a 'W' prospect for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft.

A product of the Chicago Mission program, Bronas has taken part in multiple USA Selects tournaments, along with USA Hockey's 2025 National Goaltending Development Camp and the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game, where he made nine saves on nine shots in just over 30 minutes of action for Team Blue, helping them to a 3-2 win.

Following this transaction, goaltender Finn Marshall has gone home to pursue his options. The Sudbury Wolves would like to thank Finn for his contributions over the past two seasons, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

