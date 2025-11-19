School Day Madness in Kingston as the Frontenacs Get Set to Host the 67's this Morning

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back on home ice this morning for one of the loudest and most energetic games of the season. Puck drop is set for 10:30 a.m. at Slush Puppie Place, where thousands of students will pack the building for our annual School Day game; a unique atmosphere that always brings intensity, chaos, and momentum swings unlike any other game on the schedule.

Last Wednesday morning, the Frontenacs travelled to Ottawa to take on the 67's in their School Day game, and now it's time for a rematch. Kingston is surely looking for revenge as the 67's skated away with a 2-1 shootout win last week, and they know the crowd will be behind them this morning.

With an unusual start time and an atmosphere filled with energy, today's matchup has the potential to be a momentum-driven game. If Kingston can feed off the crowd and dictate the early pace, the Frontenacs will put themselves in a strong position to grab two points against a divisional rival.

The noise will be relentless, the building will be buzzing, and the Frontenacs will be ready.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

Jacob Battaglia has found his scoring touch again, scoring three goals in his last four games and giving the Frontenacs a timely offensive spark. Whether it's attacking off the rush or setting up in the slot, Battaglia has been consistently dangerous, generating chances every night. His recent surge is exactly the kind of veteran presence Kingston leans on; momentum-shifting goals, hard drives to the net, and the ability to tilt the pace in the Frontenacs' favour whenever he hops over the boards.

Ottawa - Ryder Fetterolf (#1)

He shut the Frontenacs down last Wednesday in Ottawa, a game where the black and gold had a ton of great opportunities; but Fetterolf made some unbelievable stops to keep his team in it and eventually win in a shootout. The OHL announced on Monday that Fetterolf was the OHL Rookie of the Week; recording a 2-0 record to go with a .942 save percentage and a 1.44 goals against average last week. The Frontenacs can expect to see him again this morning, and they must know that they have to finish their opportunities against a goalie of this caliber.

