Special Olympics Ontario Night Scheduled for November 22, 2025

Owen Sound - Wednesday November 19, 2025 - The Owen Sound Attack, LETR, Special Olympics Ontario, Owen Sound Branch are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of individuals with an intellectual disability during an upcoming Owen Sound Attack home game. The Owen Sound Attack, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) and Special Olympics Ontario team up to raise funds and awareness for individuals with an intellectual disability.

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League Owen Sound Attack, and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

The Owen Sound Attack game on Saturday November 22, 2025, 7:00PM at The Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre will feature a LTER/Special Olympics Ontario kiosk on the South Concourse, where fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario, the annual pass the hat during the first period TV Timeout and a ceremonial puck drop featuring Special Olympic Athletes before the game, as well as a Special Olympian singing the national anthem. There will also be public address announcements throughout the night in regards to Special Olympics Ontario.

"Special Olympics Owen Sound brings friends together for fun and fitness," offered Laura Howlett Special Olympics Owen Sound Public Relations and Coach. "As a coach it is amazing to watch athletes learn the benefits of sticking with a skill and mastering it. As a parent, it means so much to see your child with their friends and team mates, having an ordinary good time. When an athlete goes on to compete has a personal best, a breakthrough, or even a medal, watching the pride bloom in their eyes is an incredible experience."

"We are very proud of our long-term partnership with Special Olympics Ontario and LETR," said Greg Hoddinott, Attack Manager of Marketing & Communications of the Owen Sound Attack. "Special Olympics Ontario provides valuable and important programming and creates inclusive communities for people with intellectual disabilities. We are looking forward to another great year of raising funds and awareness for their amazing programming."

