Firebirds Sneak Past Steelheads in a Shootout, 2-1

Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Mason Vaccari made 21 saves, Josh Colosimo scored and the Flint Firebirds beat the Brampton Steelheads in a shootout, 2-1, on Friday night at the CAA Centre. Flint's victory extended its season-long winning streak to seven games.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Following a scoreless first period, the Steelheads opened the scoring just over a minute into the second. Matej Stankoven fed a pass across the slot that a Firebirds defender swatted away. It bounced back to Stankoven though who sent it into the net and put Brampton on top, 1-0.

Flint answered later in the second period while on a power play. Alex Kostov loaded up a shot from the left circle that caromed off the left skate of Colosimo in front of the net. It darted under the pads of Zach Bowen and the game was tied at one.

The score would remain tied through the remainder of regulation and through the five minutes of three-on-three overtime, pushing things to a shootout. Brampton went first in the shootout and Vaccari stoned Gabe Chiarot. Nathan Aspinall then slid the puck between Bowen's legs to get the Birds on the board. Vaccari made another save in the second round, turning aside Brampton's Josh Avery. Jimmy Lombardi went next and flicked a wrist shot high past Bowen's blocker to secure the shootout win for the Firebirds.

Flint improved to 15-6-1-0 in the win and Brampton earned a point but moved to 8-12-1-1 in its shootout loss.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Flint's seven-game winning streak is the longest active winning streak in the OHL. It is tied for the second longest winning streak in the OHL this season...the Firebirds are now 2-0 in shootouts this season...Flint has won three straight road games and is now 6-3-1-0 on the road this season...Josh Colosimo's goal was his third of the season.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds continue their road trip on Saturday afternoon in Guelph against the Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 4:07 p.m.







