A 3-1 Attack Loss in Windsor Leaves for a Long Bus Ride Home

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







A 3-1 Attack Loss in Windsor Leaves for a Long Bus Ride Home Category: ARTICLE November 26, 2025

The Attack faceoff against the Windsor Spitfires Wednesday night for a 7:05PM puck drop game at the WFCU Centre. Coming back home in a 3-1 loss, the Attack will look to host the Spitfires this coming Saturday for a rematch. Attack forward Landon Jackman would record Owen Sound's lone goal, assisted by Caden Taylor and Cole Zurawski. Facing 25 shots on net would be Carter George.

A fast paced first period would give opportunity for scoring early in the frame. Pushing the puck deep into Spitfire territory, the Attack would force a close quarters game in front of Windsor's net. Playing the rebounded puck, Jackman would secure Owen Sound's first goal of the game within 5 minutes of the period. A back and forth game would hit the remainder of the 15 minutes on the clock, neither team seeing more movement on the board. Ending the first 20 minutes in a 1-0 Attack lead, shots on goal would lean in favour of the Attack with 10, Windsor with 7.

An equal period in the second would see little to no movement. The Attack would remain on the offense in Windsor's side, but would see the Spitfires push back in a strong defence action. With 40 seconds remaining on an Attack power play, the Spitfires would take advantage of a run away puck at centre ice. Cole Davis would score on a backhand play tying the score up 1-1 with less than 2 minutes remaining in the second.

Luck would continue to run on Windsor's side, right out of the gate into the third. 17 seconds into the frame, AJ Spellacy in a 4-on-4 action would put the Spitfires ahead 2-1 over the Attack, saving them the winning goal. With little time left in the period the Attack would pull goaltender Carter George from the net, where the Spitfires would gain their last point, ending the game 3-1 Windsor.

Next, the bears will return home for a 4pm game to cap off rematch of home-and-home with the Spitfires on Saturday. Then, a 2pm game with Kingston Sunday Nov. 30. Tickets are available for both home games at the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452, or online at tickets.attackhockey.com .







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.