Gervais Ties Game Late, Spirit Fall 5-4 in Flint Wednesday Night

Published on November 26, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Flint, Mich. - Despite a third-period comeback, the Spirit fell to the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4. Sebastien Gervais registered a goal and an assist and Stepan Shurygin stopped 38 of 43 shots.

The Firebirds opened the scoring 3:16 into the first with captain Nathan Aspinall scoring his 16th of the season from the right circle. Darian Anderson and Dryden Allen picked up the assists as the Firebirds took a 1-0 lead.

Dima Zhilkin responded for Saginaw after he picked up the rebound on Josh Glavin's shot for his 15th goal of the season. Nic Sima picked up the secondary assist, and the Spirit tied the game, 13:33 into the first.

Nathan Aspinall picked up his second goal of the game after he fired a loose puck in the slot through the five-hole of Shurygin. Darian Anderson picked up the assist for his second point of the game at 15:53 to give the Firebirds a 2-1 lead.

Carson Harmer tied the game again on the power play after he capitalized on a turnover in the slot. Harmer scored his fifth of the season unassisted at 17:19, and the Spirit and the Firebirds headed into the second period even.

After 1: SAG 2 - 2 FLNT (Total Shots: 12 - 18)

Brady Smith got the lead back for the Firebirds after he poked in a loose puck in the crease. Alex Kostov picked up the primary assist and Urban Podrekar picked up the secondary assist to make it 3-2 at 16:50.

With 14.8 seconds left in the second period, Jimmy Lombardi would extend the lead to two after he beat Stepan Shurygin on the breakaway. Nathan Aspinall picked up the assist for his third point of the game, and the Firebirds took a 4-2 lead into the third.

After 2: SAG 2 - 4 FLNT (2nd period shots: 9 - 18 Total shots: 21 - 36)

The Spirit responded with Egor Barabanov's tenth goal of the season off a rebound. Sebastien Gervais and James Guo picked up the assists, and the Spirit cut the lead to one with 17:10 left in the third.

Saginaw would tie the game during a five-on-three after Dima Zhilkin's shot bounced in off of Sebastien Gervais. Jacob Cloutier picked up the secondary assist as the Firebirds and Spirit were tied at 4-4, 10:44 into the third.

Jimmy Lombardi picked up his second of the game after tipping in a point shot from Nathan Aspinall on the power play. Aspinall picked up his fourth point of the game with the assist, and the Firebirds held on for the win.

Final: SAG 4 - 5 FLNT (3rd period shots 6 - 7, Total shots 27 - 43)

Powerplays: SAG 2/4 FLNT 1/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (38 saves, 43 shots) FLNT: Mason Vaccari (23 saves, 27 shots)

The Spirit plays next on Friday, November 28th, 2025, against the London Knights at Canada Life Place.







