Zhilkin Named West Division's Academic Player of the Month for November

Published on November 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, Ont. - Saginaw Spirit forward Dimian Zhilkin is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for November, achieving a 94% average across four Grade 12 courses at Heritage High School. Zhilkin is studying Finite Mathematics, English, Economics and a Work-Based Learning Co-op.

"Dima is a hard-working student who consistently demonstrates his commitment to academics," said Spirit Academic Advisor Pamela Moretuzzo. "He's intelligent, diligent in his studies, engaged in his learning and prepared daily for his classes. He works well in a group or individual setting and adds value to class discussions He serves as a role model for his younger teammates and peers.

"Dima's leadership extends beyond the classroom and the rink," she added. "He is actively involved in community service events through the Spirit organization, regularly volunteering his time at youth hockey clinics, school outreach programs, and local charitable initiatives His willingness to give back to the community - despite his demanding schedule - speaks volumes about his character, humility and commitment to being a positive influence."

Zhilkin has been a leader for the Spirit on the ice, recording a club-leading 15 goals along with 11 assists for 26 points over 20 games. The 17-year-old from Windsor, ON, comes-off an impressive rookie season in Saginaw that included 43 points (16-27--43) over 54 games, seeing him named to the league's first all-rookie team. The 5-foot-10, 185Ib. left wing is eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft.

2025-26 OHL Academic Players of the Month

East Division

November - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

October - Aiden O'Donnell (Oshawa Generals/Brantford Bulldogs)

Central Division

November - Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

October - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

Midwest Division

November - Eric Frossard (Guelph Storm)

October - Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

West Division

November - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

October - Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.