Otters Acquire Forward Kase Kamzik in One-For-One Swap

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters front office has been busy of late, re-tooling the lineup as they head closer to the middle of the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season.

Today, Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced that Erie has acquired forward Kase Kamzik from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for forward Tyler Challenger.

This deal marks the second trade made in-season by Erie alongside the acquisition of Michael Dec in late-October. It is also the second one-for-one deal, without any picks exchanged.

Kamzik, a 6'2 forward, is a native of Johnstown, PA and was an eighth-round pick of the Sting in 2025. In 19 games with Sarnia, the 17-year-old winger put up five points (1G+4A).

Kamzik spent last season just down the road with the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U AAA program where in 50 games, he collected 59 points (26G+33A). He also played one game in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers.

Erie acquires a piece for the future and one that can step in on day one and make an impact.

Brown spoke on the trade and what Kamzik will bring to the Flagship City.

"We're excited to welcome Kase Kamzik to the Erie Otters family," Brown said. "As a Johnstown, PA native, Kase already understands the pride and passion of our region, and we're looking forward to seeing him grow within our program."

In exchange for Kamzik, the Otters move former #10 overall pick Tyler Challenger to Sarnia.

In 86 career games with Erie, Challenger, a native of Mississauga, put up 12 points (7G+5A).

"We'd also like to extend our sincere thanks to Tyler Challenger for everything he brought to the Otters organization," Brown said. "Tyler's work ethic and character made a positive mark here in Erie, and we wish him the best in the next chapter of his career."

The Erie Otters would like to thank Challenger for his contributions to the organization and wish him the best in Sarnia.

The Erie Otters welcome Kase Kamzik to the Flagship City and look forward to seeing what he will bring to the organization.







