Rangers Meet Generals in Sunday Night Matchup at Tribute Communities Centre

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - Following a hard-fought battle at home on Friday, the Rangers will look to finish the week with a victory in Oshawa. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The teams last met in the 2025 preseason, where the Rangers rolled to a 7-2 win on September 12th, powered by two goals from Ellis and a shorthanded tally from Alexander Bilecki. Tonight, they return to regular-season action, looking to show how far they've come since that early matchup.

Last season, Kitchener dropped both meetings with Oshawa, one in regulation and one in overtime. Over the past five years, Oshawa has come on top in four of six matchups, leaving the Blueshirts with a 2-2-2-0 record in that span.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (13-7-2-0)

The Rangers sit sixth place in the Western Conference following a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa 67's, but can climb to just two points back of the division lead with two games in hand.

Evan Headrick recorded his first point of the season with an assist on Matthew Hlacar's goal, while Christian Humphreys continues to lead the team with 26 points (8G, 18A) adding both a goal and an assist against Ottawa.

Kitchener showed sparks on the power play, scoring once in three chances and will look to do it again against Oshawa.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE GENERALS (7-16-0-0)

The Generals are just outside of a playoff spot, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference with 14 points through 23 games. Despite their positional rank, Oshawa enters tonight's matchup on a two-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Generals shut out the North Bay Battalion, scoring four unanswered goals in a dominant 4-0 victory. Owen Griffin (12G, 11A) led the way with a goal and an assist, maintaining his team-leading 23 points in 21 games. Luke Posthumus (6G, 9A) added a power-play goal, moving into second on the team in scoring.

Goaltender Jaden Chollete earned his second consecutive shutout, stopping all 21 shots he faced, giving Oshawa confidence heading into tonight's matchup.

Drafted Generals:

The Generals have two NHL prospects on their roster. Haoxi Wang (San Jose Sharks) and Owen Griffin (Columbus Blue Jackets) were both drafted in 2025.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the Oshawa Generals will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.







