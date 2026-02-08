Late Niagara Power Play Goal Snaps Kitchener Rangers Point Streak at 14 Games
Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Niagara, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs scored with less than three minutes to play in the third period to snag both points from the Kitchener Rangers and hand the Blueshirts their first regulation loss of 2026. Kitchener's power play was strong on the night scoring on three-of-four opportunities.
Vladislav Yermolenko was brilliant on the night turning aside a multitude of Ranger chances, instrumental in the Niagara victory. Jack Pridham recorded Kitchener's first two goals of the game an extended his point streak to 13 games.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
NIAG 1 - KIT 0
1:10 Ryerson Edgar (17) - Haoxi Wang, Blake Barnes
NIAG 1 - KIT 1 - PPG
2:52 Jack Pridham (33) - Dylan Edwards
NIAG 1 - KIT 2 - PPG
13:03 Jack Pridham (34) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
Second Period
NIAG 2 - KIT 2
19:15 Ethan Czata (18) - Riley Patterson
NIAG 2 - KIT 3 - PPG
3:30 Dylan Edwards (29) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys
NIAG 3 - KIT 3
11:12 Riley Patterson (28) - Sebastian Dell'Elce, Jacob Monks
Third Period
NIAG 4 - KIT 3 - PPG/GWG
17:10 Hayden Reid (11) - Jakub Chromiak, Riley Patterson
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 31 - NIAG 17
Power play: KIT 3/4 - NIAG 1/4
FO%: KIT 52% - NIAG 48%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
With little time between their last meeting on February 4th, the Blueshirts host the London Knights at the Aud on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. That will be the last home game before Kitchener goes on a three-game eastern road trip, with stops in Kingston, Ottawa, and Peterborough.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers take on the Niagara IceDogs
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026
- Birds, Courville, Halt Otters, 3-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Saari Scores Third of the Year as Otters Fall in Flint - Erie Otters
- Late Niagara Power Play Goal Snaps Kitchener Rangers Point Streak at 14 Games - Kitchener Rangers
- Fetterolf Frustrates Bulldogs in Ottawa - Brantford Bulldogs
- Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Olivier Romain - Sarnia Sting
- The Road Ahead: February 7th & 8th - Brantford Bulldogs
- Barrie Colts Defeat Brampton Steelheads 4-1 on the Road - Barrie Colts
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Niagara IceDogs - February 7th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs London Knights - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 52, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Late Niagara Power Play Goal Snaps Kitchener Rangers Point Streak at 14 Games
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Niagara IceDogs - February 7th, 2026
- Kitchener Rangers Punch Their Ticket to the 2026 Playoffs with 6-2 Win over Guelph
- Kitchener Rangers to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Waterloo-Wellington Region
- Game Preview: Guelph Storm at Kitchener Rangers - February 6th, 2026