Late Niagara Power Play Goal Snaps Kitchener Rangers Point Streak at 14 Games

Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers take on the Niagara IceDogs

Niagara, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs scored with less than three minutes to play in the third period to snag both points from the Kitchener Rangers and hand the Blueshirts their first regulation loss of 2026. Kitchener's power play was strong on the night scoring on three-of-four opportunities.

Vladislav Yermolenko was brilliant on the night turning aside a multitude of Ranger chances, instrumental in the Niagara victory. Jack Pridham recorded Kitchener's first two goals of the game an extended his point streak to 13 games.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

NIAG 1 - KIT 0

1:10 Ryerson Edgar (17) - Haoxi Wang, Blake Barnes

NIAG 1 - KIT 1 - PPG

2:52 Jack Pridham (33) - Dylan Edwards

NIAG 1 - KIT 2 - PPG

13:03 Jack Pridham (34) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

Second Period

NIAG 2 - KIT 2

19:15 Ethan Czata (18) - Riley Patterson

NIAG 2 - KIT 3 - PPG

3:30 Dylan Edwards (29) - Cameron Reid, Christian Humphreys

NIAG 3 - KIT 3

11:12 Riley Patterson (28) - Sebastian Dell'Elce, Jacob Monks

Third Period

NIAG 4 - KIT 3 - PPG/GWG

17:10 Hayden Reid (11) - Jakub Chromiak, Riley Patterson

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 31 - NIAG 17

Power play: KIT 3/4 - NIAG 1/4

FO%: KIT 52% - NIAG 48%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Vladislav Yermolenko (NIAG) - 28/31 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

With little time between their last meeting on February 4th, the Blueshirts host the London Knights at the Aud on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. That will be the last home game before Kitchener goes on a three-game eastern road trip, with stops in Kingston, Ottawa, and Peterborough.

