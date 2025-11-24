Rangers End Generals' Win Streak on Steve Dangle Night

Published on November 23, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to extend their win streak Sunday evening at the TCC but were handed a 6-2 defeat by the Kitchener Rangers.

Along with Steve Dangle, Jesse Blake and Adam Wylde in attendance for tonight's Steve Dangle Podcast Night, this game was also a special one for Ben Cormier as it was his 200th in the OHL.

The start to this game would not favor Oshawa as the Rangers opened the scoring less than five minutes in. Jacob Xu picked up his first OHL goal as he moved in from the point, took a rebound shot that came loose in the slot and roofed it short side.

Kitchener's ice breaker ended Jaden Cholette's impressive shutout streak at 132 minutes 35 seconds. Soon after, the Rangers would convert on a power play to go up by two thanks to Jack Pridham getting himself open and ripping one from the slot.

The Generals attempted to pick up their netminder after falling behind early but mustered only eight shots in the opening period and went to the second down 2-0.

Oshawa continued to chip away and got more scoring opportunities as the middle period went on, but the hill to climb would grow steeper with Kitchener adding another power play goal off a neat setup from Pridham to Alexander Bilecki backdoor to go up by three.

Late in the second, the Gens capitalized on their own man-advantage with a one-timer from Lucas Moore out high from the far-side making it through traffic and past a screened Jason Schaubel.

With Moore's third with the Generals making it a two-goal game, Oshawa started off the third period with another goal just 17 seconds in to close the gap to one. Aiden O'Donnell picked up his second as a Gen as he went to the net and tapped in Owen Griffin's initial shot off the rush.

A 3-2 contest early in the third would not stay that way for long as Christian Humphreys intercepted a pass in the Oshawa end and went on a breakaway, where he would roof it blocker-side on Cholette to restore Kitchener's two-goal advantage.

Humphreys' marker seemed to settle things down as Oshawa struggled to find chances afterwards. The Rangers would grab even more control with just over eight minutes left after Cameron Arquette finished off a neat passing play in front of the net at four-on-four.

Oshawa's comeback efforts would fall short thanks to Kitchener settling things down in the final period. Cameron Reid would add a sixth for his squad with an empty netter in the final seconds.

The Generals' short win streak ends at two after a slow start, but they once again played a hard and hungry game. Aiden O'Donnell stood out tonight, putting up a goal and an assist, and is now up to six points in ten games since joining the Gens.

Next up on Oshawa's schedule is a trip to Ottawa to face the 67's on Friday, November 28th before returning home Sunday the 30th for their Generosity Toss game against the Brantford Bulldogs. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

KIT 1st Goal: Jacob Xu (1) from Alexander Bilecki at 4:53

KIT 2nd Goal (PP): Jack Pridham (11) from Tanner Lam and Cameron Reid at 11:38

2nd Period Scoring:

KIT 3rd Goal (PP): Alexander Bilecki (4) from Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys at 8:35

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Lucas Moore (5) from Aiden O'Donnell and Luke Posthumus at 18:22

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 2nd Goal: Aiden O'Donnell (6) from Owen Griffin and Leo Laschon at 0:17

KIT 4th Goal: Christian Humphreys (9) Unassisted at 5:08

KIT 5th Goal: Cameron Arquette (8) from Alexander Bilecki and Haeden Ellis at 11:58

KIT 6th Goal (EN): Cameron Reid (4) Unassisted at 19:34

KIT Power Play: 2/2

OSH Power Play: 1/5

Jason Schaubel (KIT): 33 saves on 35 shots

