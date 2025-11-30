Paul Flache Sets New Firebirds Head Coaching Record

With Flint's home ice win on Saturday night, Firebirds Head Coach Paul Flache picked up his career 78th win behind the bench. The milestone moves him into possession of the Firebirds' record for most wins by a Head Coach. Ted Dent held the previous record of 77.

Flint Firebirds Franchise Coaching History:

John Gruden 2015-16

Ryan Oulahen 2016-17 to 2017-18

Eric Wellwood 2018-19 to 2019-20

Ted Dent 2021-22 to 2023-24

Paul Flache 2023-24 to present







