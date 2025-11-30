Game Day, Game 27, Firebirds at Sting - 2:05 p.m.

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

2:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi recorded a goal and an assist, Mason Vaccari made 28 saves and the Firebirds beat the Soo Greyhounds, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint extended its league-leading winning streak to 11 games with the win.

THE BIRDS KEEP ROLLING: Flint has now won 11 games in a row, which is both the longest active winning streak in the OHL and the longest by any OHL team this season. The Birds have surpassed the eight-game heater the Brantford Bulldogs went on between October 9 - 26. Flint has outscored its opponents, 50-27, during its winning streak. It's the longest winning streak for the Firebirds since they rattled off a franchise record 15-straight from January 19 - February 21, 2020.

KOSTOV STREAKING: Alex Kostov extended his point streak to nine games with a goal on Saturday night, now the longest point streak by a Firebird this season. Kostov has nine goals and eight assists during his point streak and now has matched his career-high with 16 goals. He scored 16 in 68 games during the 2024-25 season and now has 16 in 21 games this year.

COACHING MILESTONE: Paul Flache won his 78th game as Firebirds head coach on Saturday night, giving him the franchise record for wins by a head coach. He surpassed Ted Dent who had been behind the bench for 77 wins with Flint. Flache now owns a career record of 78-71-7-4 during his time with the Firebirds

TWO AT A TIME: Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and an assist on Saturday, his fourth straight two-point game. Lombardi has six goals and two assists in his last four games. He is tied for the team lead with 17 goals and is second with 33 points. Lombardi is also two points shy of 100 for his OHL career.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint is 0-2-0-0 against Sarnia this season. The Sting represent two of Flint's seven losses and the Birds represent two of Sarnia's six wins...with a win on Sunday the Firebirds would draw even with the Windsor Spitfires for first place in the Western Conference...Flint is now 11-1-1-0 when scoring the first goal, 12-1-1-0 when leading after one and 13-0-0-0 when leading after two.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head east next week for three games, beginning on Thursday in Peterborough against the Petes. Puck drop at the Peterborough Memorial Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







