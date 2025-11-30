Firebirds Beaten by Sting in a Shootout, 3-2

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SARNIA, Ont. - Jimmy Lombardi and Ryland Cunningham both scored but the Flint Firebirds surrendered the lead late and were beaten by the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Flint extended its point streak to 12 games but saw its 11-game winning streak come to an end.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Following a scoreless first 40 minutes, the Sting struck in the opening minute of the third for the game's first goal. Jack Van Volson took a pass in the slot and snapped it by Mason Courville to make the score 1-0.

Flint then answered less than two minutes later. Nathan Aspinall drove the net and sent a backhander that was stopped by Patrick Quinlan, who slid out of the crease as the rebound found the trailing Lombardi. He shot the puck into the vacated net and the game was tied at one.

The Firebirds took the lead near the halfway point of the third period after Alex Kostov dove for a puck and found Brady Smith in the slot. His shot was stopped but Cunningham swept the rebound home, and Flint took a 2-1 lead.

With less than three minutes remaining in the third, the Firebirds tried to clear the zone but the puck was poke checked by a Sting forward and found Beckham Edwards in the slot. Edwards slung a shot past Courville's glove to tie the game and eventually force overtime.

Neither team managed to score in overtime which sent the game to a shootout. Aspinall connected in the first round and Alessandro Di Iorio answered for Sarnia. After Lombardi did not score, Van Volson did, which brought Kostov out needing a goal to extend the game. Kostov's attempt was stopped though by Quinlan and Sarnia took the extra point, 3-2.

Flint earned a point in the shootout loss and now has points in 12 consecutive games despite having its 11-game winning streak snapped. The Birds are now 19-6-1-1 while Sarnia improved to 7-14-3-1 with the win.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest by a Firebird this season...George Komadoski picked up an assist on the Lombardi goal for his first OHL point...the Firebirds are now 2-1 in shootouts this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint will hit the road for three games next week, beginning on Thursday in Peterborough against the Petes. Puck drop at the Peterborough Memorial Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

